RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22 Final

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on Darsait Titans (DAT) in the final of the Oman D20 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday.

Ruwi Rangers have been in magnificent form, having lost just one game in the Oman D20 so far. The Darsait Titans have been in decent form as well. Their thumping win over the Ghubrah Giants, where they chased down 133 in 11.1 overs, helped them qualify for the Oman D20 final.

RUR vs DAT Probable Playing 11 today

Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim, Gustav Burger, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel-I

Darsait Titans: Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Ubaid Ullah, Fayyaz Butt, Yagnik Aswin Pandya

Match Details

RUR vs DAT, Oman D20, Final

Date & Time: January 6th 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. On the bowling front, it might assist the spinners, while the pacers could get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s RUR vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi has been in solid touch with the bat in the Oman D20, having accumulated 197 runs so far.

Batter

Khurram Khan is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the Oman D20 with 307 runs to his name.

All-rounder

Khawar Ali has been excellent with the ball, taking nine wickets in the Oman D20. Moreover, he smashed a 40-ball 86 in the last game.

Bowler

Muhammad Nadeem is currently second in the wicket-taking charts, having returned with 11 scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Khawar Ali (DAT): 549 points

Wasim Ali (RUR): 513 points

Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 499 points

Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 488 points

Khurram Khan (DAT): 457 points

Important stats for RUR vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Nadeem: 11 wickets

Wasim Ali: 138 runs & 9 wickets

Khawar Ali: 164 runs & 9 wickets

Khurram Khan: 307 runs

RUR vs DAT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Zohaib Amanat, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Ubaid Ullah

Captain: Khawar Ali. Vice-captain: Muhammad Nadeem.

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Khurram Khan, Zohaib Amanat, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Khawar Ali, Wasim Ali, Gustav Burger, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Muhammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Hassnain Shah

Captain: Naseem Khushi. Vice-captain: Khurram Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar