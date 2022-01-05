RUR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021-22 Super Four Match 6

Ruwi Rangers (RUR) will take on Qurum Thunders (QUT) in the sixth Super Four match of the Oman D20 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday.

The Ruwi Rangers have been the best team in the Oman D20 2021-22 so far. They finished with six wins from eight games in the league stage before comprehensively winning their first Super Four fixture. Meanwhile, the Qurum Thunders finished with four wins, two losses and two no-results in the league phase. They recorded a comfortable win in their first Super Four game.

RUR vs QUT Probable Playing 11 today

Ruwi Rangers: Naseem Khushi (wk), Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, Wasim Ali, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Gustav Burger, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah, Mohit Patel-I

Qurum Thunders: Suraj Kumar (wk), KashyapKumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Rana Naeem, Ayan Khan, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Match Details

RUR vs QUT, Oman D20 2021-22, Super Four Match 6

Date & Time: January 5th 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is likely to be a good one to bat on. On the bowling front, it might assist the spinners, while the pacers could get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s RUR vs QUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi has been in good touch with the bat in the Oman D20 2021-22, having accumulated 162 runs so far.

Batter

KashyapKumar Prajapati is currently the second-highest run-getter in the Oman D20 2021-22 with 270 runs to his name.

All-rounder

Wasim Ali has contributed really well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 131 runs and picked up nine wickets in the tournament.

Bowler

Muhammad Nadeem has been in top form with the ball, having returned with nine wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in RUR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Shoaib Khan (QUT): 638 points

Wasim Ali (RUR): 502 points

Ayan Khan (QUT): 463 points

KashyapKumar Prajapati (QUT): 450 points

Muhammad Nadeem (RUR): 396 points

Important stats for RUR vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Shoaib Khan: 254 runs & 5 wickets

KashyapKumar Prajapati: 270 runs

Wasim Ali: 131 runs & 9 wickets

Muhammad Nadeem: 9 wickets

RUR vs QUT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Wasim Ali, Shoaib Khan, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Captain: Shoaib Khan. Vice-captain: Wasim Ali.

Dream11 Team for Ruwi Rangers vs Qurum Thunders - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Khalid Kail, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Sanuth Ibrahim, Ayan Khan, Wasim Ali, Shoaib Khan, Kaleemullah, Muhammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud

Captain: Ayan Khan. Vice-captain: Muhammad Nadeem.

Edited by Samya Majumdar