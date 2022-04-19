RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCL T20 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the MCL T20 2022 will see Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) take on the Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Tuesday.

The Bawngkawn South Cricket Club have been poor in the MCL this season with no wins in four matches. Although they have shown glimpses of their ability, BSCC players have been unable to seize the opportunity at crucial junctures. They face a strong RVCC side who have lost only one out of their four games. With a strong and balanced side at their disposal, RVCC will start as the clear favorites. An entertaining game beckons with both teams keen to bag two points in Mizoram.

RVCC vs BSCC Probable Playing 11 Today

RVCC XI

C Vanlalhruaia (wk), Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, Rueben Lalhruaizela, Vanlalthafamkima, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma, Remruatdika Ralte (c), B Laltlanmawia, Remruatfela and Lalrinfela Zadeng.

BSCC XI

Lalnunthara Ngutre (c), Michael Lalhmachhuana, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Malsawmdinpuia, R Lalhlimpuia, Arbin Sahi, K Lalthazula, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Zoramthanga, Lalnuntluanga Langel and Lalrinfela.

Match Details

RVCC vs BSCC, MCL T20 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 19th April 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Suaka Cricket Ground with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around and keep the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch should ease out and allow batters to play their shots. There could also be some turn available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Vanlalhruaia: C Vanlalhruaia comes into the game on the back of a good fifty against CVCC. Although he couldn't up the ante in the death overs, the RVCC keeper remains in good form with the bat and is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Johan Lalbiakkima: Although Johan Lalbiakkima has blown hot and cold in MCL 2022 with the bat, his ability to score quick runs is noteworthy. Apart from his obvious batting talents, Lalbiakkima is a fine bowler, even picking up four wickets in the previous game. Given his all-round skills, he is a must-have in your RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Zoramthanga: Zoramthanga has been BSCC's best bowler in the competition and comes into the game on the back of a good performance against KCC. While his bowling alone holds him worthy of a spot in your RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 fantasy team, watch out for his pinch-hitting prowess lower down the order too.

Bowler

Lalrinfela: Lalrinfela has shown glimpses of his impressive swing bowling ability, often picking up wickets with the new ball. Although he hasn't been used in a different phase other than the powerplay, Lalrinfela is more than capable of claiming a few scalps, given the conditions on offer.

Top 3 best players to pick in RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 prediction team

Joseph Lalthankuma (RVCC)

Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC)

Lalrinfela (BSCC)

Important stats for RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 prediction team

Arbin Sahi - 68 runs in 3 matches in MCL T20 2022, Average: 22.66

C Vanlalhruaia - 42 runs in 3 matches in MCL T20 2022, Average: 14.00

Lalrinfela Zadeng - 6 wickets in 3 matches in MCL T20 2022, Average: 11.50

RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction Today (MCL T20 2022)

RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - MCL T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, J Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkina, L Langel, R Ralte, A Sahi, Zoramthanga, R Lalhlimpuia, B Laltlanmawia, L Zadeng and Lalrinfela.

Captain: Vanlalthafamkima. Vice-captain: Zoramthanga.

RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - MCL T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Vanlalhruaia, J Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkina, M Lalhmachhuana, R Ralte, A Sahi, Zoramthanga, R Lalhruaizela, B Laltlanmawia, L Zadeng and Lalrinfela.

Captain: R Ralte. Vice-captain: J Lalbiakkima.

Edited by Samya Majumdar