RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 29

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Bawngkawn South Cricket Club (BSCC) in the 29th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Thursday.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club have won five of their nine games, with one ending in a no-result. They have C Vanlalhruaia, J Lalbiakkima, and Ralte in their ranks, who consistently perform well and have come out as match winners in all of their matches so far.

However, the Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are yet to taste victory in the competition, having lost all of their games. They currently sit last in the points table, with Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club in third spot.

RVCC vs BSCC Probable Playing XIs

RVCC

Lalthakima Khawbung (wk), C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, K Vanrotlinga, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Sahil Sharma, VL Remruatpuia, B Laltlanmawia, F Lalruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng (c)

BSCC

Michael Lalhmachhuana (wk), Zomuansanga, R Lalhlimpuia, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Arbin Sahi, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring (c), Zoramthanga, Lalnuntluanga Langel, Lalrinfela, Nicky Pradhan, Lalremruata Tochhawng

Match Details

Match: RVCC vs BSCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 29.

Date and Time: April 22, 2022; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score.

Today's RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Vanlalhruaia: He has been a consistent contributor with the bat for his side. Vanlalhruaia has scored 144 runs in eight games in the tournament at an average of 20.57. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Johan Lalbiakkima: He has been in great form and his all-round performances have been exceptional. He has taken nine wickets at an average of 12 in eight games and has scored 102 runs. Lalbiakkima is expected to play a key role in this game.

All-rounders

Arbin Sahi: Arbin could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 153 runs at an average of 21.85 in the competition so far and could be an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Lalrinfela: He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his team. He has 12 wickets in eight games this season and could be an effective pick in your Dream11 fantasy team. Lalrinfela is currently ranked fifth in the tournament's wicket-taking charts.

3 best players to pick in RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 prediction team

R Lalhlimpuia (BSCC): 242 points.

Lalmachhuuana Ralte (RVCC): 146 points.

Zoramthanga (BSCC): 308 points.

Key stats for RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 prediction team

C Vanlalhruaia - 144 runs in eight matches; batting average: 20.57.

Lalrinfela Zadeng – 12 wickets in eight games; bowling average: 12.58.

Moses Ramhlunmawia - Nine wickets in eight matches; bowling average: 16.33.

RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Prediction

RVCC vs BSCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Zomuansanga, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, R. Lalruaizela, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Moses Ramhlunmawia.

Captain: Johan Lalbiakkima. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng.

RVCC vs BSCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, R. Lalruaizela, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Lalrinfela.

Captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng. Vice-captain: C Vanlalhruaia.

