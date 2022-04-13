RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 5

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) in the fifth match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Wednesday.
Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club started their Mizoram Cricket League 2022 campaign with a win, beating Kulikawn Cricket Club by 21 runs in the tournament opener. Chanmarians Cricket Club also recorded a huge win in their first game as they thrashed Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by 79 runs.
RVCC vs CHC Probable Playing 11 today
Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana (wk), Remruatdika Ralte (c), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vanlalthafamkima, Zorinpuia Hrahsel, Albert Ramthlanpuia, B Laltlanmawia, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng.
Chanmarians Cricket Club: Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Lalchhuanawma B, Lalhmangaiha M, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalnunkima Varte, Lalhruaitluanga.
Match Details
RVCC vs CHC, Match 5, Mizoram Cricket League 2022
Date & Time: April 13th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram
Pitch Report
The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, while the spinners might get some turn as well as the match progresses.
Today’s RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
C Vanlalhruaia performed well with the bat in the first game, scoring 27 against Kulikawn Cricket Club.
Batter
Lalremruata K looked solid in his side's first game, playing a 57-run knock off 51 balls which included five fours and three sixes.
All-rounder
Joseph Lalthankhuma returned with figures of two for six from three overs, while also chipping in with 17 runs.
Bowlers
Bobby Zothansanga bowled a superb spell in the first match as he had figures of 4/8 from his quota of four overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction Team
Bobby Zothansanga (CHC): 134 points
Lalhruaizela M (CHC): 114 points
Joseph Lalthankhuma (RVCC): 106 points
Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC): 84 points
C Vanlalhruaia (RVCC): 64 points
Important stats for RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction Team
Joseph Lalthankhuma: 17 runs & 2 wickets
C Vanlalhruaia: 27 runs
Lalhruaizela M: 59 rsun & 1 wicket
Bobby Zothansanga: 4 wickets
RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction (Mizoram Cricket League 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga.
Captain: Joseph Lalthankhuma. Vice-captain: Lalhruaizela M.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saidingliana Sailo, C Vanlalhruaia, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga.
Captain: Bobby Zothansanga. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng.