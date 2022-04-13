RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 5

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) in the fifth match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Wednesday.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club started their Mizoram Cricket League 2022 campaign with a win, beating Kulikawn Cricket Club by 21 runs in the tournament opener. Chanmarians Cricket Club also recorded a huge win in their first game as they thrashed Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by 79 runs.

RVCC vs CHC Probable Playing 11 today

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana (wk), Remruatdika Ralte (c), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vanlalthafamkima, Zorinpuia Hrahsel, Albert Ramthlanpuia, B Laltlanmawia, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng.

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Lalchhuanawma B, Lalhmangaiha M, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalnunkima Varte, Lalhruaitluanga.

Match Details

RVCC vs CHC, Match 5, Mizoram Cricket League 2022

Date & Time: April 13th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

The track at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some movement available for the pacers with the new ball, while the spinners might get some turn as well as the match progresses.

Today’s RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Vanlalhruaia performed well with the bat in the first game, scoring 27 against Kulikawn Cricket Club.

Batter

Lalremruata K looked solid in his side's first game, playing a 57-run knock off 51 balls which included five fours and three sixes.

All-rounder

Joseph Lalthankhuma returned with figures of two for six from three overs, while also chipping in with 17 runs.

Bowlers

Bobby Zothansanga bowled a superb spell in the first match as he had figures of 4/8 from his quota of four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction Team

Bobby Zothansanga (CHC): 134 points

Lalhruaizela M (CHC): 114 points

Joseph Lalthankhuma (RVCC): 106 points

Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC): 84 points

C Vanlalhruaia (RVCC): 64 points

Important stats for RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction Team

Joseph Lalthankhuma: 17 runs & 2 wickets

C Vanlalhruaia: 27 runs

Lalhruaizela M: 59 rsun & 1 wicket

Bobby Zothansanga: 4 wickets

RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction (Mizoram Cricket League 2022)

Dream11 Team for Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga.

Captain: Joseph Lalthankhuma. Vice-captain: Lalhruaizela M.

Dream11 Team for Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saidingliana Sailo, C Vanlalhruaia, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Lalremruata K, Lalrinsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Remruatdika Ralte, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga.

Captain: Bobby Zothansanga. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng.

