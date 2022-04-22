RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 20

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Chanmarians Cricket Club (CHC) in the 20th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Friday.

Chanmarian Cricket Club are in excellent form, having won all of their games so far in the tournament. They defeated Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by 54 runs in their previous outing, becoming the tournament's first team to win five consecutive games.

However, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club are on a three-match winning streak, trailing only Chanmarians Cricket Club in the points table.

RVCC vs CHC Probable Playing XIs

RVCC

C Vanlalhruaia (wk), Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, B Lalremruata, Vanlalthafamkima, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma, Remruatdika Ralte (c), Vanlalrinzuala, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng.

CHC

Bobby Zothansanga (c), Lalhmangaiha, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalhruaizela, Saidingliana Sailo (wk), Lalnunkima Varte, F Malsawmtluanga, B Lalchhuanawma, Lalhruaitluanga, Lalrinsanga.

Match Details

Match: RVCC vs CHC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 20.

Date and Time: April 22, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, pacers should have an edge, as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 150 runs could be a par total.

Today's RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Saidingliana Sailo: Sailo has had a poor tournament thus far, scoring only 64 runs, but given his abilities, he is expected to do well.

Batters

Johan Lalbiakkima: He has been in great form, and his all-round performances have been exceptional. He has taken six wickets in five games and scored 62 runs.

All-rounders

M Lalhruaizela: Lalhruaizela could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 150 runs at an average of 37.50 in the competition so far. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Bowlers

Bobby Zothansanga: He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his team. He has picked up 11 wickets in five games in this season's competition so far and could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He is currently atop the tournament's wicket-taking charts.

Three best players to pick in RVCC vs CHC Dream11 prediction team

Lalhmachhuana Ralte (RVCC): 109 points.

Lalnunkima Varte (CHC): 281 points.

Remruatdika Ralte (RVCC): 288 points.

Key stats for RVCC vs CHC Dream11 prediction team

Lalrinfela Zadeng - Eight wickets in five matches; bowling average: 13.25.

C Vanlahruaia – 93 runs in five games; batting average: 23.25.

Lalhruaitluanga - Five wickets in five matches; bowling average: 11.20.

RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Prediction

RVCC vs CHC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, Lalrinsanga, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Remruatdika Ralte, F Malsawmtluanga, Lalnunkima Varte, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: Bobby Zothansanga. Vice-captain: Lalhruaizela.

RVCC vs CHC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saidingliana Sailo, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, Khawlhring Lalremruata, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhruaizela, Remruatdika Ralte, F Malsawmtluanga, Lalhruaitluanga, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga.

Captain: Bobby Zothansanga. Vice-captain: Remruatdika Ralte.

