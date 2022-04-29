RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCL 2022, 2nd Semi-final

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the second semi-final of the Mizoram Cricket League (MCL) 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Friday.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club finished the league stage with four wins, two losses and two no-results. Chhinga Veng Cricket Club also bagged four wins, but lost three, while one game ended in a no-result.

RVCC vs CVCC Probable Playing 11 today

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Vanlalhruaitluanga, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalthakima Khawbung, C Vanlalhruaia, Lalhmachhuana, F Lalruatfela, Vanmalsawma, Sahil Sharma, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Lalnuntluanga, Jehu Anderson, Gaurav Singh, Lalruatdika, Lalchhuanliana, Sumit Lama, Jonathan Lalbiakkima, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Rayesh Chhetri, Lalduhsaka, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.

Match Details

RVCC vs CVCC, MCL 2022, 2nd Semi-final

Date & Time: April 29th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, while the spinners might come into the game as the match progresses.

Today’s RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lalruatdika has scored 86 runs in MCL 2022 and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Johan Lalbiakkima has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball, amassing 103 runs and taking 11 wickets at an economy of 4.40.

All-rounders

Sumit Lama has accumulated 165 runs and picked up 11 wickets in MCL 2022 so far.

Bowlers

Lalrinfela Zadeng is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps at an economy of 5.29.

Top 5 best players to pick in RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumit Lama (CVCC): 606 points

Johan Lalbiakkima (RVCC): 568 points

Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC): 548 points

Lalnuntluanga (CVCC): 437 points

Reuben Lalhruaizela (RVCC): 308 points

Important stats for RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumit Lama: 165 runs & 11 wickets

Lalnuntluanga: 154 runs & 7 wickets

Johan Lalbiakkima: 103 runs & 11 wickets

Lalrinfela Zadeng: 14 wickets

RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction (MCL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club - MCL 2022 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalthakima Khawbung, Lalruatdika, Gaurav Singh, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.

Captain: Johan Lalbiakkima. Vice-captain: Sumit Lama.

Dream11 Team for Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club - MCL 2022 Semi-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Vanlalhruaia, Lalruatdika, Gaurav Singh, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.

Captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng. Vice-captain: Sumit Lama.

Edited by Samya Majumdar