RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCL 2022, 2nd Semi-final

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) in the second semi-final of the Mizoram Cricket League (MCL) 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Friday.
Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club finished the league stage with four wins, two losses and two no-results. Chhinga Veng Cricket Club also bagged four wins, but lost three, while one game ended in a no-result.
RVCC vs CVCC Probable Playing 11 today
Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Vanlalhruaitluanga, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalthakima Khawbung, C Vanlalhruaia, Lalhmachhuana, F Lalruatfela, Vanmalsawma, Sahil Sharma, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng.
Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Lalnuntluanga, Jehu Anderson, Gaurav Singh, Lalruatdika, Lalchhuanliana, Sumit Lama, Jonathan Lalbiakkima, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Rayesh Chhetri, Lalduhsaka, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.
Match Details
RVCC vs CVCC, MCL 2022, 2nd Semi-final
Date & Time: April 29th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, while the spinners might come into the game as the match progresses.
Today’s RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lalruatdika has scored 86 runs in MCL 2022 and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Johan Lalbiakkima has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball, amassing 103 runs and taking 11 wickets at an economy of 4.40.
All-rounders
Sumit Lama has accumulated 165 runs and picked up 11 wickets in MCL 2022 so far.
Bowlers
Lalrinfela Zadeng is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps at an economy of 5.29.
Top 5 best players to pick in RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumit Lama (CVCC): 606 points
Johan Lalbiakkima (RVCC): 568 points
Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC): 548 points
Lalnuntluanga (CVCC): 437 points
Reuben Lalhruaizela (RVCC): 308 points
Important stats for RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumit Lama: 165 runs & 11 wickets
Lalnuntluanga: 154 runs & 7 wickets
Johan Lalbiakkima: 103 runs & 11 wickets
Lalrinfela Zadeng: 14 wickets
RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Prediction (MCL 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lalthakima Khawbung, Lalruatdika, Gaurav Singh, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.
Captain: Johan Lalbiakkima. Vice-captain: Sumit Lama.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Vanlalhruaia, Lalruatdika, Gaurav Singh, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.
Captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng. Vice-captain: Sumit Lama.