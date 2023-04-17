RVCC vs GCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2023, Match 2

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will square off against Gorkha Cricket Club (GCC) in the second match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2023 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RVCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction for today's Mizoram Cricket League 2023 game.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club had a wonderful previous season but were knocked out in the second semi-final by Chhinga Veng Cricket Club. They have won six of their ten games and finished second in the standings. This season, they are expected to leave no stone unturned with the likes of Reuben Lalhruaizela, Johan Lalbiakkima, B Laltlanmawia, Vanlalhruaitluanga, and Lalthakima Khawbung in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Gorkha Cricket Club are the newest addition to the tournament, with key players including Hmar Zothanchhunga, L Chhangte, Abhay, and V Bhandari.

RVCC vs GCC, Match Details

The second game of the Mizoram Cricket League 2023 between the Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Gorkha Cricket Club will be played on April 17 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram.

The game is set to take place at 01:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RVCC vs GCC, Match 2, Mizoram Cricket League 2023

Date & Time: April 17, 2023, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Live Streaming: Fancode

RVCC vs GCC, Pitch Report

The ground at the Suaka Cricket Ground has favored bowlers in recent matches. Meanwhile, teams have put up big totals that sides have been able to chase down. At this venue, a score of between 160 and 175 could be defendable.

RVCC vs GCC Probable Playing 11 today

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club Probable Playing XI :

Reuben Lalhruaizela, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte (Wk), Vanmalsawma, B Laltlanmawia, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Lalthakima Khawbung, F Lalruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng (c), C Vanlalhruaia, Sahil Sharma

Gorkha Cricket Club injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Gorkha Cricket Club Probable Playing XI :

Sahil Sharma (wk), L Chhangte, Abhay, V Bhandari, Sandeep, Alom Laskar, Hmar Zothanchhunga, G Singh, R Chhetri, Ajay Rai, Ralte Junior

RVCC vs GCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

C Vanlalhruaia

C Vanlalhruaia will be a good pick from the RVCC side, scoring useful runs in the middle order. He's also a decent keeper, making him a valuable player for your RVCC vs GCC Dream11 fantasy team

Top Batter Pick

Vanlalhruaitluanga

He is a reliable batter for his team and has the ability to play a wide range of strokes. He generally bats at the top of the order, which increases his chances of scoring runs. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Reuben Lalhruaizela

He batted brilliantly last season, scoring 144 runs in just five games. He has also proven himself to be a wicket-taking bowler for RVCC, with five scalps to his name. Given his skill set, a decent showing from him in this game is to be expected.

Top Bowler Pick

B Laltlanmawia

B Laltlanmawia impressed with his swinging deliveries the previous season, taking 9 wickets in 10 games. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

RVCC vs GCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Lalrinfela Zadeng

Lalrinfela Zadeng performed well last season and is expected to do so again. He is a more suitable captaincy candidate for your Dream11 fantasy team given his abilities with both the bat and the ball.

Johan Lalbiakkima

Johan Lalbiakkima was his side's leading wicket-taker bowler with 12 wickets in 10 games, and he was also a decent fielder. He could be an ideal choice for the vice-captaincy role for today's outing.

5 must-picks for RVCC vs GCC Dream11 fantasy cricket

Lalthakima Khawbung

Abhay

F Lalruatfela

Hmar Zothanchhunga

Lalrinfela Zadeng

RVCC vs GCC match expert tips 2nd match

C Vanlalhruaia was one of his team's most consistent batters the previous season. He has scored 144 runs in nine games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your RVCC vs GCC Dream11 fantasy team.

RVCC vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Head To Head League

RVCC vs GCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: L Ralte

Batters: Vanlalhruai, Abhay, V Bhandari

All-Rounders: R Lalhruaiz, R Ralte, J Lalbiakki, H Zothanchhunga

Bowlers: B Laltlanmawia, A Rai, R Ralte Junior

RVCC vs GCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd match, Grand League

RVCC vs GCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Shrama, C Vanlalhru

Batters: Vanlalhruai, Abhay, V Bhandari, Sandeep

All-Rounders: R Lalhruaiz, R Ralte, J Lalbiakki

Bowlers: L Zadeng, A Rai

