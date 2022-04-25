RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 24

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) in the 24th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday.

Luangmual Cricket Club, coming off a six-wicket victory over Bawngkawn South Cricket Club in their previous game, have moved up to fourth in the points table with seven points from seven games.

Meanwhile, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club's three-match winning streak came to an end when they were beaten by Chanmarians Cricket Club by four wickets in their last outing. Ramhlun are second in the points table, having won four of their last seven games.

RVCC vs LCC Probable Playing XIs

RVCC

C Vanlalhruaia (wk), Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Vanlalthafamkima, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma, Vanlalrinzuala, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng (c), Zorinpuia Hrahsel.

LCC

Lalrempuia, Malsawmkima Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, H Lalbiakhlua (wk), Abhay Joshi, Zaithanmawia, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrinchhana (c), Lallawmkima Khiangte, James Lalthanmawia.

Match Details

Match: RVCC vs LCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 24.

Date and Time: April 25, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their strokes. Anything above 120 runs could be a par score.

Today's RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Vanlalhruaia: Vanlalhruaia has looked impressive with the bat thus far, scoring 101 runs at an average of 20.20 in six games. He has also proven to be an effective wicketkeeper.

Batters

Johan Lalbiakkima: He has done quite well with the bat and ball for his team and has also played some crucial knocks. He has scored 94 runs at an average of 15.66 and has also taken seven wickets in six games in this tournament.

All-rounders

G Lalbiakvela: Lalbiakvela has a lot of experience. He has scored 152 runs at an average of 30.40 and has also picked up 11 wickets. He could be a superb captaincy choice for your RVCC vs LCC Dream11 fantasy team. He is respectively second and third in the tournament's wicket and runscoring charts.

Bowlers

Lalrinfela Zadeng: He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his team. He has picked up eight wickets in six games in this season's competition so far and could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in RVCC vs LCC

Dream11 prediction team

Lal Ralte (RVCC): 128 points.

B Laltlanmawia (RVCC): 169 points.

Lalawmkima Khiangte (LCC): 195 points.

Key stats for RVCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

Lalrempuia - 10 wickets in seven matches; bowling average: 11.60.

Lalhmachhuana Ralte – 86 runs in six games; batting average: 21.50.

B Lalnunfela - 90 runs in seven matches; batting average: 18.00.

RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction

RVCC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrempuia, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Lallawmkima Khiangte, Lalrinchhana.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: Lalrempuia.

RVCC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Lalbiakhlua, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrempuia, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinchhana.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: B Lalnunfela.

