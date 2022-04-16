RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 9

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) will take on Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) in the ninth match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Saturday.

RVCC got off to a good start in the tournament, defeating Kulikawn Cricket Club by 21 runs in their first match. However, they were defeated by Chanmarians Cricket Club by 93 runs in their next match to slip to fifth in the points table with two points from two games.

Meanwhile, after their first match was called off, LCC played fabulous cricket in their second match, defeating Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by six wickets to earn two points. They are second in the points table.

RCCC vs LCC Probable Playing XIs

RVCC

C Vanlalhruaia (wk), Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, Vanlalthafamkima, Vanlalrinzuala, Zorinpuia Hrahsel, Remruatdika Ralte (c), Albert Ramthlanpuia, B Laltlanmawia, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng.

LCC

Abhay Joshi, H Lalbiakhlua (wk), G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Zaithanmawia, Malsawmkima Ralte, Lalrempuia, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrinchhana (c), Lallawmkima Khiangte, James.

Match Details

Match: RVCC vs LCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 9.

Date and Time: April 16, 2022; 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Suaka Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, pacers should have an edge, as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score above 140 runs could be a par total.

Today's RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H. Lalbiakhlua: Lalbiakhlua's poor batting performance has continued in the tournament, with only 32 runs scored in his last two games. He is expected to deliver in the upcoming games.

Batters

Vanlathafamkima: He took two wickets in the last match, but his batting continues to be sub-par. He will have a good chance to contribute with the bat in the upcoming matches.

All-rounders

G Lalbiakvela: Lalbiakvela could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has taken five wickets and scored 60 runs in the competition so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

B Lalnunfela: He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his team. He has picked up four wickets in two games in this season's competition so far, and could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in RVCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

Lallawmkima Khiangte (LCC): 78 points.

Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC): 119 points.

Lalrinchhana (LCC): 90 points.

Key stats for RVCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

H Lalbiakhlua - 21 runs in two matches; batting average: 16.00.

C Vanlahruaia – 29 runs in two games; batting average: 14.50.

Lalrempuia - Three wickets in two matches; bowling average: 8.66.

RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction

RVCC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, Abhay Joshi, Lalrempuia, Remruatdika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Lallawmkima Khiangte, Lalrinchhana.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: B Lalnunfela.

RVCC vs LCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Lalbiakhlua, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, David Malsawmtluanga, Lalrempuia, Remruatdika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, B Lalnunfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Lallawmkima Khiangte, Lalrinchhana.

Captain: G Lalbiakvela. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng.

