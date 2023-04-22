RVCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Mizoram T20 League, Match 11

The 11th match of the Mizoram T20 League will see Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) square off against Zarkawt Lords Cricket Club (ZLCC) at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Saturday, April 22. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RVCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Ramhuln Venglai Cricket Eclub have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win just one of them. They are currently fourth in the points table with just two points from three matches and will be looking to better their position in the points table starting with a win in this match.

The Zarkawt Lords Cricket Club have also played three matches in the tournament but have lost all three of them. They are lingering at the bottom of the table and will be looking to win this match in order to register their first win of the season.

RVCC vs ZLCC Match Details

The 11th game of the Mizoram T20 League will be played on April 22 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram, commencing at 9.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RVCC vs ZLCC, Match 11

Date and Time: April 22, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

RVCC vs ZLCC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Suaka Cricket ground will favor the spinners in the initial stages of the game. As the match progresses, it will get better for batting.

RVCC vs ZLCC Probable Playing XIs

RVCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

RVCC Probable Playing XI

L Ralte, C Vanlalhruaia, Vanlalhruaitluanga, J Lalthankhuma, M Lalrinhlua, K Vanrotlinga, R Ralte, F Lalruatfela, Remruatfela, K Chhetry, and L Zadeng.

ZLCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZLCC Probable Playing XI

H Lalbiakhlua, Lalruatdika, Laltleipuia, Lalthlamuana, A Sahi, R Lalhlimpuia, Zothanzuala, L Khiangte, Rinsangzela, Lalrinfela, and Lalzuitluanga.

RVCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Lalbiakhlua

Labiakhlua has been in good touch with the bat in the first three matches. He is also a very good keeper and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

M Lalrinhlua

Lalrinhlua looks like the best batter pick for this match. He has been the most impressive amongst the options available and hence is a must pick from this category.

All-rounder

Zothanzuala

Zothanzuala has the ability to impact the match with both the bat and the ball. He can be a valuable point scorer in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

L Lalruatfela

Lalruatfela has been in good form with the ball this tournament. He has the ability to pick up crucial wickets and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

RVCC vs ZLCC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Lalrinhlua

Lalrinhlua has been in good batting form in this tournament. He has scored decent runs in the first three matches and will be a more or less safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Zothannzuala

Zothanzuala can be very impactful with both the bat and the ball. He can score runs for the team in important stages and also pick up crucial wickets. This makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for RVCC vs ZLCC, Match 11

H Lalbiakhlua

M Lalrinhlua

K Vanrotlinga

Zothanzuala

L Lalruatfela

RVCC vs ZLCC, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for swing bowling early on in the match. But as the game goes by, it will help the batters more. Hence, middle-order batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

RVCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: H Lalbiakhlua, L Ralte, C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: J Lalthankhuma, M Lalrinhlua

All-rounders: K Vanrotlinga, R Ralte, Zothanzuala

Bowlers: F Lalruatfela, Lalzuitluanga, Remruatfela

RVCC vs ZLCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: H Lalbiakhlua, L Ralte, C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: J Lalthankhuma, M Lalrinhlua

All-rounders: K Vanrotlinga, R Ralte, Zothanzuala

Bowlers: F Lalruatfela, Lalzuitluanga, Remruatfela

