Rwanda Women Under-19 (RW-W U19) will be up against Ireland Women Under-19 (IR-W U19) in the 12th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval in Pretoria on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Rwanda Women Under-19s lost their last warm-up match against New Zealand Women Under-19 by 63 runs. Ireland Women Under-19s also lost their last warm-up match against Pakistan Women Under-19 by seven wickets.

Both teams will look to return to winning ways before the main tournament begins.

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches will be played on January 11 at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval, Pretoria. The match is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RW-WU19 vs IR-WU19, ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 12

Date and Time: January 11, 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Hammanskraal Mandela Oval, Pretoria

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Pitch Report

The track at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 5

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 70

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Form Guide (Last match)

Rwanda Women Under-19: L

Ireland Women Under-19: L

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

RW-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RW-W U19 Probable Playing 11

Merveille Uwase, Henriette Isimbi, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Tumukunde, Giovannis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Sharila Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Cynthia Uwera, and Sylvia Usabyimana.

IR-W U19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IR-W U19 Probable Playing 11

Joanna Loughran, Amy Hunter, Julie McNally, Annabel Squires, Abbi Harrison, Alice Walsh, Rebecca Gough, Ellie McGee, Freya Sargent, Zara Craig, and Georgina Dempsey.

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Joanna Loughran (1 match, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 26.67)

Joanna didn’t make a big impression in the previous match but will be looking to change things around today.

Top Batter pick

Amy Hunter (1 match, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 86.67)

Amy is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with the bat. She scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 86.67 in the last warm-up match.

Top All-rounder pick

Gisele Ishimwe (1 match, 15 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 136.36 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Gisele is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. She picked up one wicket in the opening match at an economy rate of 6.00, while also scoring 15 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Georgina Dempsey (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 64.86)

Georgina is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and her attacking batting style makes her an excellent choice for today's game. She scored 24 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 64.86.

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Georgina Dempsey

Georgina scored 24 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 64.86. She is a dependable bet for the captaincy as she was phenomenal in the last game.

Ellie McGee

Although McGee didn't perform well in the opening match, she will be looking forward to providing some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Belyse Murekatete - 2 wickets and 10 runs in 1 match

Gisele Ishimwe - 15 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

Georgina Dempsey - 24 runs in 1 match

Kia McCartney - 1 wicket in 1 match

Amy Hunter - 13 runs in 1 match

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 match expert tips

Belyse Murekatete could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this RW-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match, click here!

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

RW-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joanna Loughran

Batters: Amy Hunter, Henriette Ishimwe, Siuin Wood

All-rounders: Ellie McGee, Gisele Ishimwe, Giovannis Uwase, Kia McCartney

Bowlers: Freya Sargent, Belyse Murekatete, Georgina Dempsey

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Prediction

RW-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Merveille Uwase

Batters: Amy Hunter, Henriette Ishimwe, Annabel Squires

All-rounders: Ellie McGee, Gisele Ishimwe, Giovannis Uwase

Bowlers: Freya Sargent, Zara Craig, Niamh MacNulty, Georgina Dempsey.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes