RWA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 11

Rwanda (RWA) will take on Kenya (KEN) in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, November 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RWA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Rwanda have been in tremendous form so far in the Regional Qualifier, winning both their matches. They defeated Botswana by five wickets before securing a massive 54-run victory over Saint Helena. Kenya, meanwhile, haven’t had luck on their side. Both their matches against Malawi and Saint Helena have been abandoned.

RWA vs KEN Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022

The 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 20 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RWA vs KEN, ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 20th November 2022, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RWA vs KEN Pitch Report

The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has successfully hosted two ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 matches so far, with both being low-scoring encounters. Spinners are expected to prove decisive.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 118

Average second-innings score: 92

RWA vs KEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rwanda: W-W

Kenya: NR-NR

RWA vs KEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rwanda injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Rwanda Probable Playing 11

Wilson Niyitanga, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Niyomugabo, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Emmanuel Sebareme, Yvan Mitari, Kevin Irakoze, Eric Dusingizimana, Zappy Bimenyimana, Martin Akayezu.

Kenya injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Kenya Probable Playing 11

Irfan karim, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Rushabvardhan Patel, Alex Obanda, Shem Ngoche, Sukhdeep Singh, Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Eugene Ochieng.

RWA vs KEN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

I Karim

I Karim is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is an experienced campaigner who could play a vital role today.

Top Batter pick

E Dusingizimana (2 matches, 85 runs, Average: 42.50)

E Dusingizimana is Rwanda's leading run-scorer with 85 runs in two matches at a stunning average of 42.50.

Top All-rounder pick

E Sebareme (2 matches, 36 runs and 3 wickets)

E Sebareme could prove to be an instrumental all-rounder for his side, having amassed 36 runs and picked up three wickets.

Top Bowler pick

K Irakoze (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.88)

K Irakoze is Rwanda's joint-highest wicket-taker with four scalps in two games at a brilliant economy rate of 4.88.

RWA vs KEN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Akayezu

M Akayezu has been in top form with the ball, having already scalped four wickets at a sensational economy rate of 3.75. He will be an effective captaincy pick for your RWA vs KEN Dream11 fantasy team.

O Tuyisenge

O Tuyisenge is Rwanda's second-highest run-scorer with 44 runs in two games. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RWA vs KEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Akayezu 4 wickets 163 points E Sebareme 36 runs and 3 wickets 155 points K Irakoze 4 wickets 140 points E Dusingizimana 85 runs 117 points O Tuyisenge 44 runs 107 points

RWA vs KEN match expert tips

Both M Akayezu and E Sebareme have been in great touch and they are must-have picks in your RWA vs KEN Dream11 fantasy team.

RWA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

RWA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: I Karim, S Singh

Batters: E Dusingizimana, O Tuyisenge (vc), R Patel

All-rounders: M Akayezu (c), E Sebareme, C Obuya

Bowlers: K Irakoze, Z Bimenyimana, S Ngoche

RWA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

RWA vs KEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: I Karim

Batters: E Dusingizimana, O Tuyisenge, R Patel

All-rounders: M Akayezu, E Sebareme (c), C Obuya (vc), C Rububagumya

Bowlers: K Irakoze, Z Bimenyimana, S Ngoche

