RWA vs LES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 28

The 28th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Rwanda (RWA) square off against Lesotho (LES) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Friday, November 25.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RWA vs LES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Lesotho have won two of their last six matches and will try their best to make a powerful comeback in the tournament. Rwanda, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches and will be eager to continue their dominating form in the tournament.

Lesotho will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. However, Rwanda have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RWA vs LES Match Details

The 28th match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 25 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 5:15 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RWA vs LES, Match 28

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Malawi and Lesotho, where a total of 252 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

RWA vs LES Form Guide

RWA - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

LES - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

RWA vs LES Probable Playing XI

RWA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Wilson Niyitanga, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Niyomugabo, Clinton Rubagumya, Eric Kubwimana, Emmanuel Sebareme, Kevin Irakoze, Eric Dusingizimana, Zappy Bimenyimana, Martin Akayezu.

LES Playing XI

No injury updates.

Chachole Tlali (c & wk), Samir Patel, Mohammad Maaz Khan, Mpiti Lerotholi, Waseem Yaqoob, Mohammad Arbaaz, Thamae Gladwin, Molai Matsau, Jayant VijayaKumar, Tsepiso Chaoana, Yahya Jakda.

RWA vs LES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Tlali

C Tlali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

O Tuyisenge

E Niyomugabo and O Tuyisenge are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Dusingizimana has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

E Sebareme

T Gladwin and E Sebareme are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. C Rububagumya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Irakoze

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Chaoana and K Irakoze. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Matsau is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RWA vs LES match captain and vice-captain choices

E Sebareme

E Sebareme is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. Sebareme has already earned 494 points in the last six matches.

K Irakoze

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make K Irakoze the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. Irakoze has earned 355 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for RWA vs LES, Match 28

C Rububagumya - 218 points

E Sebareme - 494 points

K Irakoze - 355 points

W Yaqoob - 286 points

Y Jakda - 308 points

Rwanda vs Lesotho Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Patel, C Tlali.

Batters: E Dusingizimana, E Niyomugabo, O Tuyisenge.

All-rounders: T Gladwin, C Rububagumya, E Sebareme.

Bowlers: M Matsau, T Chaoana, K Irakoze.

Rwanda vs Lesotho Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Tlali.

Batters: E Dusingizimana, M Khan, O Tuyisenge.

All-rounders: W Yaqoob, M Akayezu, C Rububagumya, E Sebareme.

Bowlers: Z Bimenyimana, Y Jakda, K Irakoze.

