RWA vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup Sub Regional, Match 23

The 23rd game of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Sub Regional will see Rwanda (RWA) square off against Mali (MAL) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali City on Thursday (November 24). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RWA vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Mali are winless in six games, while Rwanda have won three of their four. Mali will give it their all to win the game, but Rwanda are a better team and expected to prevail.

RWA vs MAL Match Details

The 23rd game of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Sub Regional will be played on November 24 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali City at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RWA vs MAL, Match 23

Date and Time: November 24 2022; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali City looks decent and conducive for both batters and bowlers. Both teams could chase here. The last game here between Saint Helena and Lesotho saw 207 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets in just 28.3 overs.

RWA vs MAL Form Guide

RWA - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

MAL - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

RWA vs MAL Probable Playing XIs

RWA

No injury update

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Eric Niyomugabo, Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Eric Dusingizimana, Clinton Rububagumya, Emmanuel Sebareme, Martin Akayezu, Kevin Irakoze, Zappy Bimenyimana, Yvan Mitari

MAL

No injury updates

Mahamadou Diaby, Mohamed Coulibaly, Mamadou Sidibe, Lassina Berthe, Cheick Amala Keita ©, Mamadou Diawara, Theodore Macalou, Sanze Kamate, Sekou Diaby, Daouda Traore (wk), Lamissa Sanogo

RWA vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Traore

Traore is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick.

Batters

O Tuyisenge

W Niyitanga and O Tuyisenge are the two best batter picks. M Simbo has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

E Sebareme

M Coulibaly and E Sebareme are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. C Rububagumya is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Goutoubou

The top bowler picks are S Goutoubou and K Irakoze. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. L Sanogo is another good pick.

RWA vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

E Sebareme

Sebareme is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has performed well in domestic leagues and has earned 246 points in four games.

K Irakoze

as the pitch is well-balanced, you could make K Irakoze the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and has earned 195 points in four games.

Five Must-Picks for RWA vs MAL, Match 23

K Irakoze

E Sebareme

O Tuyisenge

C Rububagumya

S Goutoubou

Rwanda vs Mali Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rwanda vs Mali Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Traore

Batters: M Simbo, O Tuyisenge, W Niyitanga, E Niyomugabo

All-rounders: M Coulibaly, E Sebareme, C Rububagumya

Bowlers: S Goutoubou, K Irakoze, L Sanogo

Rwanda vs Mali Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Ndikubwimana

Batters: C Amala, O Tuyisenge, E Dusingizimana

All-rounders: M Akayezu, E Sebareme, M Taifour, T Macalou

Bowlers: S Goutoubou, K Irakoze, Z Bimenyimana

