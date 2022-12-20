RWA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for East Africa T20 Series, Match 13

The 13th match of the East Africa T20 Series will see Rwanda (RWA) squaring off against Tanzania (TAN) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RWA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tanzania have won five of their last eight matches and will be desperate to continue their dominance in the tournament. Rwanda, on the other hand, have won only one of their last eight games and will be keen to make a comeback.

Rwanda will give it their all to win the match, but Tanzania have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RWA vs TAN Match Details

The 13th match of the East Africa T20 Series will be played on December 20 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RWA vs TAN, Match 13

Date and Time: December 20, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Rwanda and Uganda, where a total of 116 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

RWA vs TAN Form Guide

RWA - Won one of their last eight matches

TAN - Won five of their last eight matches

RWA vs TAN Probable Playing XI

RWA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Eric Niyomugabo, Emmanuel Sebareme, Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Martin Akayezu, Kevin Irakoze (c), Eric Kubwimana, Zappy Bimenyimana, and Ignace Ntirenganya.

TAN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ivan Selemani, Amal Puthenpulrayi Rajeevan (wk), Kassim Nassoro Mussa ©, Abdallah Jabiri, Akhil Anil, Omary Kitunda, SanjayKumar Thakor, Salum Jumbe Ally, Abdulrahman Akida, Yalinde Nkanya, and Mohamed Yunusu Issa.

RWA vs TAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Puthenpulrayil

A Puthenpulrayil is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

W Niyitanga

W Niyitanga and E Dusingizimana are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Nassoro has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Rububagumya

C Rububagumya and E Sebareme are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. S Ally Jumbe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Maurice

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mpeka and Y Maurice. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Bimenyimana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RWA vs TAN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ally Jumbe

S Ally Jumbe is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has already earned 543 points in the last seven matches.

Y Maurice

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make Y Maurice the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. He has earned 342 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for RWA vs TAN, Match 13

Y Maurice

S Ally Jumbe

E Sebareme

K Nassoro

C Rububagumya

Rwanda vs Tanzania Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rwanda vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Puthenpulrayi

Batters: K Nassoro, E Dusingizimana, W Niyitanga, I Selemani

All-rounders: S Ally Jumbe, E Sebareme, C Rububagumya

Bowlers: Y Maurice, Z Bimenyimana, A Mpeka

Rwanda vs Tanzania Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Puthenpulrayi

Batters: K Nassoro, W Niyitanga, I Selemani

All-rounders: S Ally Jumbe, E Sebareme

Bowlers: Y Maurice, Z Bimenyimana, A Mpeka, K Irakoze, M Akayezu

