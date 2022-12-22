Tanzania will take on Rwanda in the 15th match of the Tri Nations T20I Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Thursday, December 22. Before the live action here is all you need to know about the RWA vs TAN Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Tanzania are currently second in the points table, having won six of their nine games. They have 12 points under their belt. Rwanda, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table with just one win from 10 games.

In the last match that these two teams played against each other, Tanzania emerged victorious by 31 runs.

RWA vs TAN Match Details

The 15th match of the Tri Nations T20I Cup will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Thursday, December 22, from 1.00 pm IST. The live-action of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs RWA, Tri Nations T20I Cup, Match 15

Date and Time: December 22, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

RWA vs TAN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium has been more conducive to bowling. The batters will have to work hard for their runs, but the ones ready to spend some time in the middle can score some runs.

The team winning the toss might keep the fact that four of the last five matches have been won by the chasing team in mind.

Last 5 Matches (Tri Nations T20I Cup)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 102

Average second innings score: 98

RWA vs TAN Form Guide

RWA- L-L-L-L-W

TAN- W-W-W-L-L

RWA vs TAN probable playing XIs for today’s match

RWA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RWA Playing XI

Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Eric Niyomugabo, Emmanuel Sebareme, Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Kevin Irakoze, and Eric Kubwimana.

TAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TAN Playing XI

Ivan Selemani, Abdallah Jabiri, Kassim Nassoro (c), Amal Rajeevan, Salum Jumbe, Omary Kitunda, Ally Kimote (wk), Sanjaykumar Thakor, Mohamed Issa, Johnson Nyambo, and Yalinde Nkanya.

RWA vs TAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amal Rajeevan ( 9 Matches, 218 Runs, Strike Rate: 147.29)

The right-handed batter bats in the middle order for Tanzania. Rajeevan is the one who sets the pace for the Tanzanian innings. He is also in good form in this tournament.

Top Batter Pick

Ivan Selemani ( 9 Matches, 197 Runs, Strike Rate: 151.53)

The Tanzanian opener has the ability to come and take on the bowling from the very beginning. His presence can give him some defining points if he is kept in the fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Emmanuel Sebareme (10 Matches, 9 Wickets, Economy Rate: 6.11)

The off-spinning all-rounder plays a vital role for the Rwandans in the middle overs. Sebareme not only bowls miserly spells, but he often gives his team much-needed breakthroughs.

Top Bowler Pick

Kevin Irakoze ( 10 Matches, 13 Wickets, Economy Rate: 7.06)

The Rwanadan right-arm medium pacer is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. Even in the last meeting between the two teams, Irakoze picked up four wickets while conceding just 20 runs, including a maiden.

RWA vs TAN match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Amal Rajeevan

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium offers movement to the bowlers at the beginning of the innings. This means that it will be difficult for openers to get runs and hence we might see Rajeevan come out early and score some important runs for the team.

Salum Jumbe

With 15 wickets in just nine matches, Jumbe could be a great and crucial pick for the match. He is the strike bowler of Tanzania and hence ensures some vital points in the fantasy leagues.

5 Must-pick players with stats for RWA vs TAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amal Rajeevan - 218 runs in 9 matches

Ivan Selemani - 197 runs in 9 matches

Emmanuel Sebareme - 9 wickets in 10 matches

Kevin Irakoze - 13 wickets in 10 matches

Salum Jumbe - 15 wickets in 9 matches

RWA vs TAN match expert tips

Salum Jumbe could be a great choice for the match. He has a strike rate of just 9.0 in the tournament and hence could be your differential pick.

RWA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

RWA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20I Cup

Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Kassim Nassoro, Ivan Selemani, Orchide Tuyisenge

All-rounders: Salum Jumbe, Emmanuel Sebareme, Clinton Rububagumya, SanjayKumar Thakor

Bowlers: Kevin Irakoze, Yalinde Nkanya, Ally Kimote

RWA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

RWA vs TAN Dream11 Prediction - Tri Nations T20I Cup

Wicketkeeper: Amal Rajeevan

Batters: Kassim Nassoro, Ivan Selemani, Orchide Tuyisenge

All-rounders: Salum Jumbe, Emmanuel Sebareme, SanjayKumar Thakor

Bowlers: Kevin Irakoze, Yalinde Nkanya, Ally Kimote, Zappy Bimenyimana

