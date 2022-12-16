RWA vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for East Africa T20 Series, Match 7

The seventh game of the East Africa T20 Series will see Rwanda (RWA) squaring off against Uganda (UGA) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Friday (December 16). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RWA vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Uganda have won their last three games, while Rwanda are winless in four. Rwanda will look to return to winning ways, but Uganda are a better team and expected to prevail.

RWA vs UGA Match Details

The seventh game of the East Africa T20 Series will be played on December 16 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City at 1:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RWA vs UGA, Match 7

Date and Time: December 16, 2022; 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City looks decent and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Uganda and Tanzania saw 325 runs scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

RWA vs UGA Form Guide

RWA - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

UGA - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

RWA vs UGA Probable Playing XIs

RWA

No injury update

Wilson Niyitanga, Didier Ndikubwimana, Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Niyomugabo, Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Clinton Rubagumya (C), Emmanuel Sebareme, Yvan Mitari, Kevin Irakoze, Eric Dusingizimana, Zappy Bimenyimana

UGA

No injury update

Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Ronald Lutaaya, Brian Masaba, Emmanuel Hasahya, Pascal Murungi, Kenneth Waiswa, Innocent Mwebaze, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyondo

RWA vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ssesazi

Ssesazi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick.

Batters

W Niyitanga

Niyitanga and E Dusingizimana are the two best batter picks. R Mukasa has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

C Rububagumya

Rububagumya and E Sebareme are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. E Niyomugabo is another good pick.

Bowlers

F Nsubuga

The top bowler picks are J Miyagi and F Nsubuga. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. C Kyewuta is another good pick.

RWA vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

F Nsubuga

Nsubuga is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He has earned 361 points in the last four games.

J Miyagi

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Miyagi the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and has earned 242 points in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for RWA vs UGA, Match 7

J Miyagi

F Nsubuga

E Sebareme

O Tuyisenge

C Rububagumya

Rwanda vs Uganda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rwanda vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Ssesazi

Batters: R Mukasa, E Dusingizimana, W Niyitanga

All-rounders: E Niyomugabo, E Sebareme, C Rububagumya

Bowlers: F Nsubuga, J Miyagi, C Kyewuta, Y Mitari

Rwanda vs Uganda Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Ssesazi

Batters: R Mukasa, O Tuyisenge, W Niyitanga

All-rounders: E Niyomugabo, C Rububagumya

Bowlers: F Nsubuga, J Miyagi, C Kyewuta, H Ssenyondo, J Bavuma

