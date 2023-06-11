RWA-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20I, Match 5

The 5th match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will see Kenya Women (KEN-W) squaring off against Rwanda Women (RWA-W) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City on Sunday, June 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RWA-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rwanda Women have won one of their last two matches. Kenya Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Kenya Women possess a talented roster, but Rwanda Women are expected to win this exciting encounter.

RWA-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The 5th match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will be played on June 11 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RWA-W vs KEN-W, Match 5

Date and Time: 11th June 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Rwanda Women and Nigeria Women, where a total of 175 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

RWA-W vs KEN-W Form Guide

KEN-W - Will be playing their first match

RWA-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

RWA-W vs KEN-W Probable Playing XI

KEN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Mary Mwangi (wk), Venasa Ooko, Monica Ndhambi, Mercy Ahono, Faith Mutua, Queentor Abel, Esther Wachira, Ann Wanjira, Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Melvin Khagoitsa

RWA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Clarise Umutoniwase , Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Belyse Murekatete, Irera Rosine, Marie Bimenyimana ©, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Margueritte Vumiliya, Sifa Ingabire

RWA-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Uwera

S Uwera is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Mwangi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Ishimwe

V Ooko and G Ishimwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Ndhambi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

Q Abel and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Murekatete is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Muhawenimana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ldambo and I Muhawenimana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Nyirankundineza is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RWA-W vs KEN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ishimwe

H Ishimwe will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 107 points in the last two matches.

B Murekatete

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Murekatete as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 164 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for RWA-W vs KEN-W, Match 5

G Ishimwe

H Ishimwe

I Rosine

Q Abel

B Murekatete

Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rwanda Women vs Kenya Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera

Batters: G Ishimwe, M Ndhambi, V Ooko

All-rounders: B Murekatete (c), Q Abel, I Rosine, H Ishimwe (vc)

Bowlers: J Nyirankundinez, L Ldambo, I Muhawenimana

Kenya Women vs Rwanda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera

Batters: G Ishimwe (vc), V Ooko

All-rounders: B Murekatete, Q Abel, I Rosine, H Ishimwe (c)

Bowlers: M Vumiliya, L Ldambo, I Muhawenimana, F Odhiambo

