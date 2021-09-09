RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 1

Rwanda Women will take on Mozambique Women in the first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone on Thursday.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers are being held in Botswana. The top teams will make it to the 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and both Rwanda Women and Mozambique Women will want to begin their campaigns on the front foot.

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RWA-W XI

Marie Bimenyimana (c), Sifa Ingabire, Alice Ikuzwe, Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Belyse Murekatete, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Cathia Uwamahoro, Merveille Uwase

MOZ-W XI

Olga Matsolo (c), Isabel Chuma, Alcinda Cossa, Palmira Cuinica, Sheila Guambe, Rosalia Hoiong, Christina Magaia, Paula Mazuze, Atalia Monjane, Cecelia Murrombe, Helena Rungo

Match Details

RWA-W vs MOZ-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Match 1

Date and Time: 9th September, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1, Gaborone

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced. Both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance in equal amounts.

Today’s RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Uwera could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

G Ishimwe is a reliable batter who rarely squanders her wicket. She can play big shots with ease. She has scored 224 runs and has picked up two wickets in her T20I career.

All-rounders

A Cossa is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. She could prove to be a multiplier pick for the RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 69 runs and has picked up 10 wickets in 13 matches.

C Magaia can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. She has amassed 115 runs and has scalped 14 wickets in 17 T20I matches.

Bowlers

I Muhawenimana will be expected to lead the line with the ball for her side. She has picked up 20 wickets in 19 T20Is.

Top 5 best players to pick in RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 prediction team

A Cossa (MOZ-W)

C Magaia (MOZ-W)

M Bimenyimana (RWA-W)

G Ishimwe (RWA-W)

I Muhawenimana (RWA-W)

Important stats for RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 prediction team

A Cossa: 69 runs and 10 wickets

C Magaia: 115 runs and 14 wickets

M Bimenyimana: 295 runs and 17 wickets

G Ishimwe: 224 runs and 2 wickets

I Muhawenimana: 20 wickets

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Uwera, G Ishimwe, R Haiong, J Sainda, M Bimenyimana, P Cuinica, C Magaia, A Cossa, I Muhawenimana, I Chuma, P Mazuze

Captain: A Cossa, Vice-Captain: C Magaia

RWA-W vs MOZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Uwera, G Ishimwe, R Haiong, C Uwamahoro, M Bimenyimana, P Cuinica, C Magaia, A Cossa, I Muhawenimana, I Chuma, P Mazuze

Captain: M Bimenyimana, Vice-Captain: P Cuinica

Edited by Diptanil Roy