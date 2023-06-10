RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kwibuka Women's T20I, Match 4

The 4th match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will see Nigeria Women (NIG-W) squaring off against Rwanda Women (RWA-W) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rwanda Women clashed against Botswana Women earlier in the day. Nigeria Women, on the other hand, will be featuring in their first game.

Nigeria Women will give it their all to win the match, but Rwanda Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RWA-W vs NIG-W Match Details

The 4th match of the Kwibuka Women's T20I will be played on June 10 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 5:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RWA-W vs NIG-W, Match 4

Date and Time: 10th June 2023, 5:15 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch.

RWA-W vs NIG-W Form Guide

RWA-W - Will be playing their second match (currently featuring in their first game)

NIG-W - Will be playing their first match

RWA-W vs NIG-W Probable Playing XI

RWA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Uwera (wk), Gisele Ishimwe, Clarise Umutoniwase , Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Belyse Murekatete, Irera Rosine, Marie Bimenyimana ©, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Margueritte Vumiliya, Sifa Ingabire

NIG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Salome Sunday, Agatha Obulor, George Chinyenum, Abigail Igbobie, Sarah Etim (wk), Favour Eseigbe ©, Adeshola Adekunle, Peculiar Agboya, Piety Lucky, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Racheal Samson

RWA-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Uwera

S Uwera is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Igbobie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Sunday

S Sunday and G Ishimwe are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Piety played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Ishimwe

F Eseigbe and H Ishimwe are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B Murekatete is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Muhawenimana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Samson and I Muhawenimana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Obulor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RWA-W vs NIG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Ishimwe

H Ishimwe will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Sunday

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Sunday as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for RWA-W vs NIG-W, Match 4

G Ishimwe

H Ishimwe

F Eseigbe

S Sunday

B Murekatete

Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Uwera, A Igbobie

Batters: G Ishimwe (vc), L Piety, S Sunday

All-rounders: B Murekatete, F Eseigbe, H Ishimwe (c)

Bowlers: R Samson, I Muhawenimana, A Obulor

Rwanda Women vs Nigeria Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Igbobie

Batters: L Piety, S Sunday (vc)

All-rounders: B Murekatete, F Eseigbe, H Ishimwe (c), B Etim, I Rosine, M Bimenyimana

Bowlers: R Samson, I Muhawenimana

Poll : 0 votes