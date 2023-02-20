RYK vs DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship, Match 28

The Royal Kings (RYK) will take on the Desert Raiders (DR) in the 28th match of the KCC T20 Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, February 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RYK vs DR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Royal Kings, who are currently bottom of the points table, have only won one of their four matches in the tournament. Their bowling attack, led by Renil Raj and Kannan Sadasivan, has been the only positive factor for them. They have the ability to pick up wickets but have so far failed to deliver as a unit.

Desert Raiders, on the other hand, have had a mixed run, winning two of their six games. They've struggled with consistency in both the batting and bowling departments, with only a few standout individual performances. However, if players like Sasanka Widanagama and Ravindu Sanjeewa get going, they could pose a threat to the Royal Kings' bowling attack.

RYK vs DR Match Details

The 28th match of the KCC T20 Championship will be played on February 20 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RYK vs DR, KCC T20 Championship, Match 28

Date and Time: 20 February 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

RYK vs DR Pitch Report

The pitch at Kuwait's Sulabiya Cricket Ground is known for being batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and true carry. The outfield is typically fast, which helps with boundary-hitting. Bowlers could struggle to get movement off the pitch, but variations in pace and spin can be effective in restricting run-scoring.

RYK vs DR Form Guide (Last Match)

Royal Kings: W-L-L-L

Desert Raiders: W-L-L-W-L

RYK vs DR probable playing 11s for today’s match

RYK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RYK Probable Playing 11

Sanker Varathappan (c&wk), Ajin Skariah, Santhosh Kumar, Akash Babu, Vinod Thalakappil, Sreejtih R Narayanan, Aneesbabu Muhammed, Renil Raj, Jaison George, Muzifbasha Shaik, Kannan Sadasivan

DR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

DR Probable Playing 11

Mohammed Saleh (c), Kashif Sharif, Ilyas Ahmed, Nabeel Ghafoor, Sasanka Widanagama, Ashen Sangeeth, Imran Kaskar, Aamir Javed, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Pradeep Vasantha, Sherjeel Tahir (wk)

Today's RYK vs DR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tahir Iqbal (3 matches, 114 runs)

She has scored 114 runs in three games in this tournament at an average of 57.00. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Jaison George (4 matches, 164 runs)

He has been doing well so far, scoring 164 runs at an excellent average of 54.66 in four games. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Ravindu Sanjeewa (6 matches, 115 runs, 8 wickets)

He's a good pick for an all-rounder as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 115 runs and taken eight wickets at an average of 15.62 in six games. That makes her a must-have in your RYK vs DR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Pradeep Wasantha (6 matches, 6 wickets)

He has done well so far in the tournament, keeping the batters quiet while maintaining good control. Pradeep could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up six wickets in as many games so far in the tournament.

RYK vs DR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sasanka Wishwajith

He is a fantastic all-rounder who has performed admirably in this competition. He has scored 107 runs at an average of 21.40 in six matches. Sasanka is an excellent cumulative choice for your RYK vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Kashif Sharif

He has been an economical bowler for his side so far and could be a key pick for your fantasy team. Sharif has picked up seven wickets at an average of 23.42 in six games.

Five must-picks with player stats for RYK vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sankar Varathappan 164 runs in 4 games Jaison George 164 runs in 4 games Renil Raj 142 runs in 4 games Ansal Nazzar 7 wickets in 5 games Kashif Sharif 7 wickets in 6 games

RYK vs DR match expert tips

Ravindu Sanjeewa is an experienced all-rounder who could be a good pick for today's match. He is well-known for his aggressive batting style, versatile bowling, and skilled fielding abilities, which makes him an invaluable asset to any team.

He also has eight wickets to his name, with an average of 15.62, showcasing his ability to control the run flow and pick up crucial breakthroughs.

RYK vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League

RYK vs DR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Tahir Iqbal

Batters: S Varathappan, I Kaskar, J George

All-rounders: Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, R Raj

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, A Nabeel, Ashen Sangeeth

RYK vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

RYK vs DR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Tahir Iqbal

Batters: S Varathappan, J George

All-rounders: Kashif Shareef, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, R Raj

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, A Nabeel, Ashen Sangeeth, A Skariah

