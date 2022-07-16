RYLS vs BZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Andhra Premier League 2022, Qualifier 2

The Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) will take on the Bezawada Tigers (BZW) in Qualifier 2 of the Andhra Premier League 2022 on Saturday at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Rayalaseema Kings are one of the strongest teams in this year's Andhra Premier League as they have won three of their four games so far. The Bezawada Tigers have managed to win two of their last three games by big margins to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Rayalaseema Kings will give it their all to win the match and make their entry into the final, but the Bezawada Tigers look like a strong opponent.

RYLS vs BZW Probable Playing XI

RYLS XI

Abhishek Reddy, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Guramkonda Jaravardhan Jayavardhan, Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy (c), Nagullulri Madhav, Adivishnu Surya, KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), V Srikanth, B Santosh Kumar, Jarajapu Durgakumar

BZW XI

Ricky Bhui (c), Bodapati Sumanth, Maheep Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maddala A Praneeth (wk), KP Sai Rahul, Jagdish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, Bandaru Ayyappa, Lalith Mohan, Kavuri Sai Teja

Match Details

RYLS vs BZW, Andhra Premier League 2022, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch in Visakhapatnam generally favors the batters. Bowling first should be the preferred choice as the track slows down in the second innings, making it difficult to defend.

RYLS vs BZW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

MA Praneeth, who has excelled in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

P Avinash and K Mahdeep are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Rasheed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in the first match.

All-rounders

G Reddy and R Bhui are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. D Prasanth is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Sai Rahul and B Ayyappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. B Santosh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in RYLS vs BZW Dream11 prediction team

J Ram (RYLS)

G Reddy (RYLS)

B Santosh (RYLS)

RYLS vs BZW: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Santosh - Eight wickets

G Reddy - 76 runs and nine wickets

J Ram - 17 runs and seven wickets

Rayalaseema Kings vs Bezawada Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today (Andhra Premier League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: MA Praneeth, P Avinash, K Mahdeep, S Rasheed, G Reddy, R Bhui, D Prasanth, B Ayyappa, K Sai Rahul, B Santosh, J Ram

Captain: G Reddy Vice Captain: B Santosh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: KN Prudhvi, P Avinash, K Mahdeep, S Rasheed, G Reddy, R Bhui, L Mohan, B Ayyappa, K Sai Rahul, B Santosh, J Ram

Captain: G Reddy Vice Captain: P Avinash

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far