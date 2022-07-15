RYLS vs UTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Andhra Premier League 2022, Eliminator Match

Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) will take on Uttarandhra Lions (UTL) in the Eliminator of the Andhra Premier League 2022 on Friday at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Kings are one of the strongest teams in this year's competition, winning two of their three games. The Lions, meanwhile, have won two of their last four games by big margins to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Kings will look to do well in the Qualifiers, but the Lions are a strong team and should win the match.

RYLS vs UTL Probable Playing XIs

RYLS

Abhishek Reddy, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Guramkonda Jaravardhan Jayavardhan, Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy (c), Nagullulri Madhav, Adivishnu Surya, KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), V Srikanth, B Santosh Kumar, Jarajapu Durgakumar.

UTL

Srikar Bharat (wk), Sanaboyina Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Gutta Rohit, Shoaib Md Khan, Sk Noor Basha, P Subramnayam, Mohammad Rafi, Dasari Swaroop Kumar, Y Pramod, Uddaraju Varma.

Match Details

Match: RYLS vs UTL, Andhra Premier League 2022, Eliminator Match.

Date and Time: July 15, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch in Visakhapatnam generally favors batters. Bowling first should be the preferred choice, as the track slows down in the second innings.

RYLS vs UTL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KS Bharat, who has excelled in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 fantasy team. He bats in the top order and can fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

C Kranthi and A Reddy are the two best Dream11 picks for today's game. D Prasanth is another good pick. They bat at the top order and should do well after scoring decently in the first game.

All-rounders

S Md Khan and V Sai Koushik are the best all-rounder Dream11 picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. G Reddy is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are U Varma and Y Pramod. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Santosh is another good pick.

Top three players to pick in RYLS vs UTL Dream11 prediction team

S Md Khan (UTL)

U Varma (UTL)

B Santosh (RYLS).

Rayalaseema Kings vs Uttarandhra Lions: Key stats for Dream11 team

B Santosh - 7 wickets

S Md Khan - 28 runs and 8 wickets

U Varma - 17 runs and 6 wickets.

Rayalaseema Kings vs Uttarandhra Lions Dream11 Prediction (Andhra Premier League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: KS Bharat, A Reddy, D Prasanth, C Kranthi, G Reddy, S Md Khan, V Sai Koushik, B Santosh, J Ram, U Varma, Y Pramod.

Captain: S Md Khan. Vice Captain: KS Bharat.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: KS Bharat, A Reddy, D Prasanth, C Kranthi, G Reddy, S Md Khan, V Sai Koushik, B Santosh, K Ajay, U Varma, Y Pramod.

Captain: S Md Khan. Vice Captain: B Santosh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far