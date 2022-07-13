RYLS vs VZW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for APL T20 2022, Match 15

The Rayalaseema Kings (RYLS) will take on the Vizag Warriors (VZW) in the 15th match of the Andhra Premier League (APL) T20 2022 at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday, July 13.

The Rayalaseema Kings have won just one of their four APL T20 matches this season. But two of their games were abandoned. They defeated the Coastal Riders by 28 runs in their last match to register their first of the campaign. The Vizag Warriors, meanwhile, have won two of their four fixtures. They lost their last game against the Coastal Riders by five wickets. Both teams have eight points to their name.

RYLS vs VZW Probable Playing 11 Today

RYLS XI

Abhishek Reddy, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Guramkonda Jaravardhan Jayavardhan, Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy (c), Nagullulri Madhav, Adivishnu Surya, KN Prudhvi Rah (wk), V Srikanth, Santosh Kumar, Jarajapu Durgakumar.

VZW XI

Munnangi Abhinav, Karan Shinde, Kosuru Krishna, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Narasimha Raju, Ashwin Hebbar, Chennu Siddhardha, Midde Anjaneyulu, Challa Naidu, Kodavandla Sudharian, Gavvala Mallikarjuna.

Match Details

RYLS vs VZW, Andhra Premier League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 13th July, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch in Vishakhapatnam generally favors the batters. Bowling first should be the preferred choice as the track slows down in the second innings, making it difficult to defend.

Today’s RYLS vs VZW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

U Girinath is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

A Reddy amassed 108 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 158.82 in two innings.

All-rounders

A Hebbar is currently the top run-scorer in APL T20 2022 with 153 runs in four innings at an average of 38.25. He could prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your RYLS vs VZW Dream11 fantasy team.

M Anjaneyulu has picked up five wickets in the tournament so far.

Bowler

B Santosh Kumar has taken four wickets in two matches and will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in RYLS vs VZW Dream11 prediction team

A Hebbar (VZW) – 241 points

M Anjaneyulu (VZW) – 199 points

A Reddy (RYLS) – 153 points

G Reddy (RYLS) – 146 points

U Girinath (VZW) – 142 points

Important stats for RYLS vs VZW Dream11 prediction team

A Hebbar: 153 runs

M Anjaneyulu: 5 wickets

A Reddy: 108 runs

G Reddy: 26 runs and 3 wickets

B Santosh Kumar: 4 wickets

RYLS vs VZW Dream11 Prediction Today (APL T20 2022)

RYLS vs VZW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - APL T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Girinath, A Reddy, J Sai Krishna, T Vamsi Krishna, A Hebbar, M Anjaneyulu, G Reddy, P Manohar, B Santosh Kumar, N Reddy, K Raman.

Captain: A Hebbar. Vice-captain: G Reddy.

RYLS vs VZW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - APL T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Girinath, A Reddy, S Rasheed, T Vamsi Krishna, A Hebbar, M Anjaneyulu, G Reddy, B Santosh Kumar, N Reddy, V Venu, B Sudhakar

Captain: A Reddy. Vice-captain: M Anjaneyulu.

