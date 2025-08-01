RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mackay T20 Championship 2025, Match 3

The third match of the Mackay T20 Championship 2025 will see Rays (RYS) squaring off against Magic (MGC) at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Saturday, August 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RYS vs MGC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The first two matches were abandoned due to rain. Both teams will look to win today's match and take a lead in the points table. Rays have a strong squad with quality batters and bowlers. Magic have a lot of quality all-rounders in their team.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

RYS vs MGC Match Details

The third match of the Mackay T20 Championship 2025 will be played on August 2 at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The game will be played at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RYS vs MGC, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 2nd August, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay provides equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a high-scoring match, with pacers taking more wickets than the spinners.

RYS vs MGC Form Guide

RYS - Will be playing their first match

MGC - Will be playing their first match

RYS vs MGC Probable Playing XI

RYS Playing XI

No injury updates

Raveesh Srivastava, Jonathan Wells, Blake Maher, Darryn Dyer, Yuvraj Sharma, Mason Kohler, Josh Creevey, Mitch Doolan, Ben Laughlin, Steve McGiffin, Noah McFadyen

MGC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jordan Moran, Michael McNamara, Addy Grewal, Ben Cooper, Louis Morris, Brock Larance, Mohammad Irfan, Preston White, Brandon Honeybrook, Joseph Pratt, Kai Brunker

RYS vs MGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M McNamara

M McNamara is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. R Srivastava is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

J Wells

B Cooper and J Wells are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Wells is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. A Grewal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Irfan

P White and M Irfan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Irfan will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match. M Kohler is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

B Laughlin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Laughlin and K Brunker. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. B Laughlin is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. N McFayden is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RYS vs MGC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Grewal

A Grewal is one of the most crucial picks from Magic as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form.

M Irfan

M Irfan is another good pick from the Magic squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and might bowl some overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for RYS vs MGC, 3rd Match

A Grewal

M Irfan

J Wells

B Laughlin

B Cooper

Rays vs Magic Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rays vs Magic Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M McNamara

Batters: J Wells, B Cooper, A Grewal, B Maher

All-rounders: M Irfan, P White, M Kohler, J Creevey

Bowlers: B Laughlin, K Brunker

Rays vs Magic Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M McNamara

Batters: J Wells, B Cooper, A Grewal

All-rounders: M Irfan, P White, M Kohler, J Creevey, M Doolan

Bowlers: B Laughlin, N McFayden

