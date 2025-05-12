SA-E vs BAN-E Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South Africa Emerging Tour of Bangladesh 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI match of the South Africa Emerging Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will see South Africa Emerging (SA-E) squaring off against Bangladesh Emerging (BAN-E) at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Monday, May 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-E vs BAN-E Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

South Africa Emerging recently played the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge. They won only one of their seven matches. Bangladesh Emerging, on the other hand, lost their last ODI series to Sri Lanka Emerging by 2-1.

South Africa Emerging has a lot of good and in-form players while Bangladesh Emerging has a lot of quality all-rounders. Both the teams will try to win today's match.

SA-E vs BAN-E Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the South Africa Emerging Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be played on May 12 at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-E vs BAN-E, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 12th May 2025, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings.

SA-E vs BAN-E Form Guide

SA-E - Will be playing their first match

BAN-E - Will be playing their first match

SA-E vs BAN-E Probable Playing XI

SA-E Playing XI

No injury updates

Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Meeka eel Prince, George Van Heerden, Muhammad Manack, Andile Simelane, Dian Forrester, Andile Mokgakane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tshepo Ntuli, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Nqobani Mokoena

BAN-E Playing XI

No injury updates

Akbar Ali (wk), Ariful Islam, Rahyan Rafsan, Jishan Alam, Tofael Ahmed, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Ripon Mondol, Rakibul Hasan, Asaduzzaman Payel, Maruf Mridha

SA-E vs BAN-E Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Esterhuizen

C Esterhuizen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. A Ali is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

G van Heerden

J Alam and G van Heerden are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. G van Heerden is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against Bangladesh Emerging. M Islam Robin is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

T van Vuuren

A Simelane and T van Vuuren are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. T van Vuuren will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. R Rafsan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Hasan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mondol and R Hasan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. R Mondol was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble South Africa Emerging batters with his pace. T Ntuli is another good bowler for today's match.

SA-E vs BAN-E match captain and vice-captain choices

A Simelane

A Simelane is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa Emerging as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's nail-biting match.

T van Vuuren

T van Vuuren is another crucial pick from South Africa Emerging as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SA-E vs BAN-E, 1st ODI Match

T van Vuuren

A Simelane

R Rafsan

D Forrester

G van Heerden

South Africa Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Esterhuizen

Batters: M Islam, J Alam, G van Heerden

All-rounders: T van Vuuren, R Rafsan, D Forrester, A Simelane

Bowlers: R Hasan, R Mondol, T Ntuli

South Africa Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Esterhuizen

Batters: J Alam, G van Heerden

All-rounders: T van Vuuren, R Rafsan, D Forrester, A Simelane, A Mokgakane

Bowlers: R Hasan, R Mondol, M Rahman

