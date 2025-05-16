SA-E vs BAN-E Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South Africa Emerging Tour of Bangladesh 2025, 3rd ODI

The 3rd ODI of the South Africa Emerging Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will see South Africa Emerging (SA-E) squaring off against Bangladesh Emerging (BAN-E) at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Friday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-E vs BAN-E Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Both teams have won one match each in the series so far. Bangladesh Emerging won the 1st ODI against South Africa Emerging by 3 wickets. South Africa Emerging won the 2nd ODI by 10 runs.
South Africa Emerging will look to continue the same form, while Bangladesh Emerging will look to make a comeback. Both teams will try to win today's match and secure the series victory.
SA-E vs BAN-E Match Details
The 3rd ODI of the South Africa Emerging Tour of Bangladesh 2025 will be played on May 16 at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SA-E vs BAN-E, 3rd ODI Match
Date and Time: 16th May 2025, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi
Pitch Report
The pitch at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first as pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last match played here was between Bangladesh Emerging and South Africa Emerging, where a total of 654 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.
SA-E vs BAN-E Form Guide
SA-E - W L
BAN-E - L W
SA-E vs BAN-E Probable Playing XI
SA-E Playing XI
No injury updates
Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Meeka eel Prince, George Van Heerden, Muhammad Manack, Andile Simelane, Dian Forrester, Andile Mokgakane, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tshepo Ntuli, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Nqobani Mokoena
BAN-E Playing XI
No injury updates
Akbar Ali (wk), Ariful Islam, Rahyan Rafsan, Jishan Alam, Tofael Ahmed, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Ripon Mondol, Rakibul Hasan, Asaduzzaman Payel, Maruf Mridha
SA-E vs BAN-E Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
C Esterhuizen
C Esterhuizen is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 162 runs in the last two matches. A Ali is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has smashed 172 runs in the last two matches of the series.
Batters
M Islam Robin
J Alam and M Islam Robin are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Islam Robin is a hard hitter who can smash a lot of runs in today's match. He can play a good innings against South Africa Emerging. He has smashed 97 runs in the last two matches. G van Heerden is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
A Simelane
A Simelane and A Mokgakane are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. A Simelane will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 74 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. D Forrester is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
R Mondol
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Mondol and M Mridha. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. R Mondol was in great form in the recent ODI matches. He is expected to trouble South Africa Emerging batters with his pace. He has smashed 4 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. M Rahman is another good bowler for today's match.
SA-E vs BAN-E match captain and vice-captain choices
A Simelane
A Simelane is one of the most crucial picks from South Africa Emerging as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 74 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches of the series.
D Forrester
D Forrester is another crucial pick from South Africa Emerging as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 115 runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for SA-E vs BAN-E, 3rd ODI Match
A Simelane
A Ali
R Mondol
C Esterhuizen
D Forrester
South Africa Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
South Africa Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: C Esterhuizen, A Ali, M Prince
Batters: M Islam, J Alam, G van Heerden
All-rounders: A Mokgakane, D Forrester, A Simelane
Bowlers: R Mondol, M Rahman
South Africa Emerging vs Bangladesh Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: C Esterhuizen, A Ali
Batters: M Islam, J Alam
All-rounders: A Mokgakane, D Forrester, A Simelane
Bowlers: R Mondol, M Rahman, M Mridha, T Ntuli
