SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Emerging tour of South Africa, Match 5

The fifth match of the Zimbabwe Emerging tour of South Africa will see South Africa Emerging (SA-E) square off against Zimbabwe Emerging (ZIM-E) at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday, August 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

South Africa Emerging have won three of their last four matches and claimed the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe Emerging, on the other hand, will try to end the series with a win.

Zimbabwe Emerging will give it their all to win the match, but South Africa Emerging are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SA-E vs ZIM-E Match Details

The fifth match of the Zimbabwe Emerging tour of South Africa will be played on August 23 at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-E vs ZIM-E, Match 5

Date and Time: August 23 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Groenkloof Stadium, Pretoria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SA-E vs ZIM-E Form Guide

SA-E - L W W W

ZIM-E - W L L L

SA-E vs ZIM-E Probable Playing XI

SA-E Playing XI

No injury updates

Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Jordan Hermann, Valentine Kitime, Andile Mokgakane, Joshua Richards, Musa Twala (wk), Mitchell van Buuren ©, Nealan van Heerden, Daniel Smith

ZIM-E Playing XI

No injury updates

Faraz Akram, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia ©, Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba

SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Madande

C Madande is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Smith is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Richards

W Madhevere and J Richards are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Hermann played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Boast

M Van Buuren and M Boast are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Kaia is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Mavuta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Van Heerden and B Mavuta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Akram is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA-E vs ZIM-E match captain and vice-captain choices

B Mavuta

B Mavuta will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 313 points in the last three matches.

M Van Buuren

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick M Van Buuren as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 209 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA-E vs ZIM-E, Match 5

N Van Heerden

M Van Buuren

M Boast

B Mavuta

W Madhevere

South Africa Emerging vs Zimbabwe Emerging Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least two all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Emerging vs Zimbabwe Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Madande, D Smith

Batters: J Richards, J Hermann, W Madhevere, M Shumba

All-rounders: M Van Buuren, M Boast

Bowlers: N Van Heerden, F Akram, B Mavuta

South Africa Emerging vs Zimbabwe Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Madande, D Smith

Batters: J Richards, J Hermann, W Madhevere

All-rounders: M Van Buuren, M Boast

Bowlers: N Van Heerden, F Akram, B Mavuta, N Peter