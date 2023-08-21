SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Emerging tour of South Africa, Match 4

The fourth match of the Zimbabwe Emerging tour of South Africa will see South Africa Emerging (SA-E) squaring off against Zimbabwe Emerging (ZIM-E) at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria on Monday, August 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

South Africa Emerging have won two of their last three matches. Zimbabwe Emerging, on the other hand, will try to make a comeback and level the series by 2-2. This match will be a do-or-die match for Zimbabwe Emerging. Zimbabwe Emerging will give their all to win the match, but South Africa Emerging are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SA-E vs ZIM-E Match Details

The fourth match of the Zimbabwe Emerging tour of South Africa will be played on August 21 at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-E vs ZIM-E, Match 4

Date and Time: August 21, 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Groenkloof Stadium, Pretoria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. The pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

SA-E vs ZIM-E Form Guide

SA-E - L W W

ZIM-E - W L L

SA-E vs ZIM-E Probable Playing XI

SA-E Playing XI

No injury updates

Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Okuhle Cele, Jordan Hermann, Valentine Kitime, Andile Mokgakane, Joshua Richards, Musa Twala (wk), Mitchell van Buuren ©, Nealan van Heerden, Daniel Smith

ZIM-E Playing XI

No injury updates

Faraz Akram, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia ©, Clive Madande (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba

SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Madande

C Madande is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Twala is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Richards

W Madhevere and J Richards are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Hermann played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Mokgakane

M Van Buuren and A Mokgakane are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Kaia is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

B Mavuta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Cele and B Mavuta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Alder is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA-E vs ZIM-E match captain and vice-captain choices

B Mavuta

B Mavuta will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 240 points in the last two matches.

A Mokgakane

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Mokgakane the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 163 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA-E vs ZIM-E, Match 4

O Cele

L Alder

A Mokgakane

B Mavuta

W Madhevere

South Africa Emerging vs Zimbabwe Emerging Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least two all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Emerging vs Zimbabwe Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Madande

Batters: J Richards, J Hermann, W Madhevere, M Shumba

All-rounders: M Van Buuren, A Mokgakane

Bowlers: O Cele, F Akram, L Alder, B Mavuta

South Africa Emerging vs Zimbabwe Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Madande

Batters: J Richards, J Hermann, W Madhevere, M Shumba, T Marumani

All-rounders: A Mokgakane

Bowlers: O Cele, S Plaatjie, L Alder, B Mavuta