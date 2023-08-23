SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of South Africa, 5th ODI

South Africa Emerging (SA-E) will take on Zimbabwe Emerging (ZIM-E) in the fifth unofficial ODI of the Zimbabwe Emerging tour of the South Africa series at Pretoria in South Africa on Wednesday, August 23. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This match bears little significance to the result of the series. Out of the four matches already played in the series, the South African side have won three and have sealed the deal. Zimbabwe, however, won the first match to take a lead but failed to hold on. While the home side will look to increase the lead and finish the series with a more convincing margin, Zimbabwe will try and put up a fight against them.

SA-E vs ZIM-W Match Details

The fifth unofficial ODI of the Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of South Africa 2023 will be played on August 23 at Pretoria in South Africa. The match will commence at 1:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA-E vs ZIM-E, 5th unofficial ODI, Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: August 23, 2023, Wednesday; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Pretoria, South Africa

SA-E vs ZIM-W Probable Playing XIs

SA-E Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SA-E Probable Playing XI

Daniel Smith(WK), Joshua Richards, Jordan Hermann, George Van Heerden, Valintine Kitime, Mitchell Van Buuren(C), Michael Copeland, Matthew Boast, Nealan van Heerden, Nqabayomzi Peter, and Nhlakanipho Mpungose.

ZIM-E Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZIM-E Probable Playing XI

Clive Madande(WK), Milton Shumba, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Roy Kaia(C), Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga, Faraz Akram, and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe.

SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Daniel Smith (Avg Points - 79.5)

Daniel Smith has been brilliant both in front and behind the wickets in the previous match. He is in good all-round form and will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this game.

Batter - Jordan Hermann (Avg Points - 69.67)

Jordan Hermann has delivered with the ball in one match and with the ball in another of the three games he has played. Therefore, he can be an effective contributor in both innings of the match and that makes him a prime pick for the game.

All-rounder - Mitchell van Burren (Avg Points - 69.67)

Mitchell van Burren has been brilliant with both the bat and the ball in the last match. He is in good all-round form and will be a prime pick for the game.

Bowler - Brandon Mavuta (Avg Points - 104.33)

Brandon Mavuta has been in excellent bowling form in this series. He was also good with the bat in hand in the last match. Mavuta looks like a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

SA-E vs ZIM-E match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell van Burren

The South African skipper has been in great form with both the bat and the ball. Making him the captain or vice-captain gives you the chance to multiply your fantasy points in both innings of the game.

Brandon Mavuta

Brandon Mavuta has been a regular wicket-taker for the visiting team in this series. He has also looked good with the bat and that makes him a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SA-E vs ZIM-E, 5th Unofficial ODI

D Smith

Jordan Hermann

Mitchell van Burren

M Boast

Brandon Mavuta

SA-E vs ZIM-E Match Expert Tips

It will be a good wicket to bat on, the batters will enjoy the surface throughout the duration of the game. Som batter and all-rounder who can bat will be the best picks for the game.

SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction, 5th Unofficial ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Clive Mandande, D Smith

Batters: W Madhevere, J Richards, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Mitchell van Burren, M Boast

Bowlers: Brandon Mavuta, N van Heerden, N Peter

SA-E vs ZIM-E Dream11 Prediction, 5th Unofficial ODI, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Clive Mandande, D Smith

Batters: W Madhevere, J Richards, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Roy Kaia, Mitchell van Burren, M Boast

Bowlers: Brandon Mavuta, N van Heerden, N Peter