SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Mar 15th, 2021

Match 15 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 will see the South Africa Legends take on the Bangladesh Legends in Raipur on Monday.

The South African Legends have impressed off late, with the likes of Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk finding themselves amongst the runs.

Although they come into this fixture on the back of a loss, they are still in the hunt for a playoff place in this tournament.

As for their opponents, Bangladesh Legends have won just one game so far and are already out of contention for a playoff spot.

Despite the best efforts of Nazimuddin, who has 148 runs in four games, Bangladesh haven't clicked as a unit with the ball. Much will ride on the shoulders of Mohammad Rafique, who doubles as their main bowler and captain.

While the South Africans are clear favorites to clinch the win in this fixture, the Bangladesh Legends aren't anywhere close to being pushovers.

With some yesteryear stars in Aftab Ahmed and Khaled Mahmud in their ranks, they would ideally look to end their season on a high with an upset win over Jonty Rhodes and co.

Either way, we should be in for a cracking game in Raipur in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Legends

Mohammad Rafique (c), Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed

South Africa Legends

Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones

Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh Legends

Nazimuddin, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashid (WK), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohd Rafique (C), Ranjin Saleh, Nafees Iqbal and Khaled Mahmud

South Africa Legends

Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Zander de Bruyn, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes (C), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger and Monde Zondeki

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Legends vs South Africa Legends, Match 15

Date: March 15, 2021, at 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

Over the last few games, the pitch in Raipur has played well, with scores of over 170 being scored at an alarming rate.

The bowlers should get some swing early on, although the dimensions of the ground go against them.

With the ball skidding on nicely to the bat, the batsmen should enjoy the conditions from ball one. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being par at this venue.

SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA-L vs BD-L Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M van Wyk, A Puttick, M Nazimuddin, M Hossain, J Rhodes, Z de Bruyn, M Rafique, T Tshabalala, M Ntini, A Razzak and M Sharif

Captain: M van Wyk, Vice-Captain: M Nazimuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M van Wyk, A Petersen, M Nazimuddin, M Hossain, J Rhodes, Z de Bruyn, M Rafique, T Tshabalala, R Telemachus, A Razzak and M Sharif

Captain: M van Wyk, Vice-Captain: M Sharif