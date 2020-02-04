SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 5th, 2020

After bowing out of the Super League quarterfinals and losing their playoff semifinal matches, Afghanistan U-19s and South Africa U-19s will battle each other in a fight for the seventh spot finish in the U-19 World Cup 2020. The two teams had clashed in the tournament opener where the Afghans decimated the host.

The 2018 semifinalists later topped their group however, they could not maintain their momentum in the Super League as they lost to Pakistan U-19s and Australia U-19s. Besides, even South Africa U-19s could not use the home advantage to perfection as they lost to Bangladesh U-19s and West Indies U-19s in the Super League.

This 7th place playoff will prove to be a battle of equals and here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between SA-U19 and AF-U19.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Teams

South Africa Under 19s

Bryce Parsons (C), Khanya Cotani, Luke Beaufort (WK), Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Afghanistan Under 19s

Farhan Zakhil (C), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Haque, Imran Mir, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abid Mohammadi, Ishaq Mohammadi (WK), Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Zohaib Zamankhil.

Playing 11 Updates

South Africa Under 19s

Jack Lees has disappointed a lot with his performances in the U-19 World Cup 2020. The spin bowling all-rounder has featured in 5 matches, scalping only 2 wickets and scoring 54 runs. The team management may drop him from the match squad. Apart from that, there should be no changes in the South African team as the other players have done well.

Possible XI: Bird, Cotani, Parsons, Beaufort, Manje, Van Vuuren, Karelse, Moletsane, Brett, Cloete and Modimokoane.

Afghanistan Under 19s

Afghanistan U-19s started their campaign on a high but they seem to have lost their momentum. The batsmen have failed to fire in the last two matches which has led to the team's poor performance. Although the Afghans are unlikely to change their playing XI, skipper Farhan Zakhil will expect the middle order to play with more responsibility.

Possible XI: Zakhil, Imran, Zadran, Ishaq, Rahmanullah, Atal, Rahman, Ghafari, Ahmad, Zohaib and Khan.

Match details

South Africa Under 19s vs Afghanistan Under 19s, 7th Place Playoff

5th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Pitch Report

The Plate Final match between Sri Lanka U-19s and England U-19s was hosted by the Willowmoore Park and the pitch assisted the spinners as English left-arm spinner Lewis Goldsworthy took 5 wickets in the match. The wicket was good for batsmen in the first innings hence, the teams will look to bat first after winning the toss.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Luke Beaufort will be the safest bet as he has been in better form than the other wicket-keeping options available for the Dream11 team. He disappointed against West Indies U-19s but the South African player has scored 210 runs in 5 matches of the U-19 World Cup 2020.

Batsmen: Picking Jonathan Bird would be a huge risk because the Afghan bowlers had troubled him earlier in the tournament. It would be better to include Tyrese Karelse in the team as he can even contribute points in the bowling department. From the Afghan team, skipper Farhan Zakhil and Rahmanullah Zadran are the best options for the Dream11 side.

All-rounders: All four all-rounders can make a big impact in this match. Bryce Parsons has been consistent with the ball while Tiaan var Vuuren has also contributed his bit in both the sections. Ibrahim Zadran had done well in the first match against South Africa U-19s while Abdul Rahman showcased his fine form versus Australia U-19s in the previous match.

Bowlers: Shafiqullah Ghaffari took a six-wicket haul versus South Africa U-19s in the opening match of the journey. Leaving him out of the Dream11 team will be a massive mistake. Noor Ahmad can prove to be the 'X-factor' player while from the home side, Achille Cloete and Merrick Brett have the highest points scoring potential.

Captain: Bryce Parsons is the front-runner for the captaincy position after his magnificent performances in the tournament. Shafiqullah Ghaffari is the best option available from Afghanistan U-19s. For the vice-captain's role, the Dream11 team owners can go for either Ibrahim Zadran or Luke Beaufort.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Luke Beaufort, Rahmanullah Zadran, Farhan Zakhil, Tyrese Karelse, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Rahman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Bryce Parsons, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Achille Cloete, Merrick Brett.

Captain: Bryce Parsons, Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Luke Beaufort, Farhan Zakhil, Tyrese Karelse, Jonathan Bird, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Rahman, Bryce Parsons, Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Shafiqullah Ghaffari, Noor Ahmad

Captain: Shafiqullah Ghaffari, Vice-Captain: Luke Beaufort