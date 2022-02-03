SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC Under-19 World Cup, 7th Place Play-off 

South Africa Under-19 will lock horns with Bangladesh Under-19 in the seventh place play-off match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Thursday.

South Africa Under-19 finished second in Group B, winning two out of their three matches. They were defeated by Sri Lanka Under-19 in the fifth place play-off semi-final match by 65 runs. Bangladesh Under-19, on the other hand, also won two of their three group stage matches and finished second in Group A. They fell to a six-wicket defeat in the fifth place play-off semi-final match against Pakistan Under-19.

SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-U19 XI

Ronan Hermann, Jade Smith, Gerhardus Maree, Dewald Brevis, Kaden Solomons (WK), George Van Heerden (C), Michael Copeland, Andile Simelane, Asakhe Tshaka, Matthew Boast, Kwena Maphaka.

BD-U19 XI

Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Mofijul Islam Robin, Aich Mollah, Prantik Nawrose, Mohammed Fahim (WK), Ariful Islam, Meherob Hasan, Rakibul Hasan (C), Ripon Mondol, Tanzim Hasan, Ashiqur Zaman.

Match Details

SA-U19 vs BD-U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup, 7th Place Play-off Match

Date and Time: 3rd February 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Pitch Report

The surface at Coolidge Cricket Ground has dramatically favored the bowlers in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. However, batting will become easier in the second innings. Considering the early batting struggles we have witnessed in the tournament so far, chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 179 runs.

Today’s SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gerhardus Mareel: Maree has scored 93 runs in four matches and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

George van Heerden: Heerden is a reliable South African batter who has scored 193 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 80.75.

Mojiful Islam Robin: Robin has not performed up to his standards so far, scoring just 87 runs in five matches. But he can play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Dewald Brevis: Brevis has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. He has scored 368 runs while also scalping seven wickets in five matches.

Meherob Hasan: Hasan has scored 58 runs and picked up four wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Ripon Mondol: Mondol has bowled pretty well in the tournament, scalping 12 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 3.73.

Matthew Boast: Boast has nine wickets to his name in five matches. He also scored 48 runs batting lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dewald Brevis (SA-U19) - 697 points

Ripon Mondol (BD-U19) - 407 points

Matthew Boast (SA-U19) - 371 points

George van Heerden (SA-U19) - 244 points

Meherob Hasan (BD-U19) - 231 points

Important Stats for SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dewald Brevis: 368 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 85.38 and ER - 5.38

Ripon Mondol: 42 runs and 12 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 58.33 and ER - 3.73

Matthew Boast: 48 runs and 9 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 67.60 and ER - 4.33

George van Heerden: 193 runs in 5 matches; SR - 80.75

Meherob Hasan: 58 runs and 4 wickets; SR - 54.71 and ER - 3.67

SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction - ICC Under-19 World Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gerhardus Maree, Mofijul Islam Robin, Jade Smith, George van Heerden, Ariful Islam, Andile Simelane, Meherob Hasan, Dewald Brevis, Ripon Mondol, Matthew Boast, Kwena Maphaka.

Captain: Dewald Brevis. Vice-captain: Matthew Boast.

SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Prediction - ICC Under-19 World Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gerhardus Maree, Mofijul Islam Robin,Prantik Nawrose, Michael Copeland, George van Heerden, Andile Simelane, Ashiqur Zaman, Dewald Brevis, Tanzim Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Matthew Boast.

Captain: Dewald Brevis. Vice-captain: Ripon Mondol.

Edited by Samya Majumdar