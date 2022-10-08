SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022, Semi-final 2

South Africa U19 (SA-U19) will face Eastern Cape Linyathi (ECI) in the second semi-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

South Africa U19 had a tremendous league stage, winning all three of their matches. They finished atop Pool A with 14 points. Eastern Cape Linyathi, also known as Border, won just one match, while two of their fixtures were washed out.

SA-U19 vs ECI Match Details, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022

The second semi-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 will be played on October 8 at Buffalo Park in East London. The match is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-U19 vs ECI, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 8th October, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

SA-U19 vs ECI Pitch Report

The track at Buffalo Park offers a sporting wicket that has something in it for both batters and bowlers. The pacers are expected to be pivotal, especially with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 142

Average second-innings score: 128

SA-U19 vs ECI Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

South Africa U19: W-W-W

Eastern Cape Linyathi: T-W

SA-U19 vs ECI probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa U19 injury/team news

No major injury updates.

South Africa U19 Probable Playing 11

G Van Heerden (C), Dewan Marais, Meeka-eel Prince, Richard Seletswane, Matthew Boast, Juan James, Ronan Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Abdullah Bayoumy.

Eastern Cape Linyathi injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Eastern Cape Linyathi Probable Playing 11

M Marais, J van Heerden, Joshua Dodd, S Ntuntwana, MJ Nqolo (C), CG Bosch, TP Kaber, J de Klerk, M Malika, Gideon Peters, P Fojela.

SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Prince (3 matches, 143 runs, Strike Rate: 140.19)

M Prince is a great wicketkeeper choice for your SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 fantasy team. He is the top-scorer in the competition with 143 runs in three games at an average of 47.66 and a strike rate of 140.19.

Top Batter pick

J Van Heerden (1 match, 75 runs, Strike Rate: 133.92)

J Van Heerden is a dependable batter, who scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 133.92 in the only match he played.

Top All-rounder pick

M Boast (3 matches, 108 runs and 6 wickets)

M Boast has scored 108 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of over 211. Boast has also taken six wickets at an average of 12.

Top Bowler pick

K Maphaka (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 9.80)

K Maphaka has been in outstanding form with the ball. He is the joint third-highest wicket-taker with five wickets in three matches at an average of 9.80.

SA-U19 vs ECI match captain and vice-captain choices

M Boast

M Boast is the tournament's fourth-highest run-scorer and also the second-highest wicket-taker. He has a terrific strike rate of 211.76 and an economy rate of six. Boast could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 fantasy team.

L Alder

L Alder is the tournament's highest wicket-taker with seven wickets at an average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 5.25.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Boast 108 runs and 6 wickets 346 points L Alder 7 wickets 268 points M Prince 143 runs 258 points K Maphaka 5 wickets 162 points

SA-U19 vs ECI match expert tips

M Boast has been on fire with both the bat and the ball and could end up being the X-factor in your SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 fantasy team.

SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Head to Head League

SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi-Final 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Prince, M Malika

Batters: J Van Heerden, D Marais, G Van Heerden

All-rounders: M Boast (c), T Kaber

Bowlers: L Alder (vc), K Maphaka, A Bayoumy, G Peters

SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 2, Grand League

SA-U19 vs ECI Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi-Final 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Prince (c)

Batters: J Van Heerden, D Marais, G Van Heerden

All-rounders: M Boast, T Kaber

Bowlers: L Alder, K Maphaka (vc), P Fojela, A Bayoumy, G Peters

Poll : 0 votes