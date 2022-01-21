SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under-19 World Cup 2022, Match 20

In the 20th game of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, South Africa will take on Ireland at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Friday.

South Africa were completely outplayed by India in their tournament opener. However, they came back strongly, beating Uganda comprehensively. Dewald Brevis scored 104 at a strike rate of 94.55. He was awarded the Man of the Match in that game, and will be one to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Ireland are coming off a heavy 174-run loss to India. They would look to recover from that and make a mark against South Africa. Ireland and South Africa are respectively ranked second and third in the points table.

SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

SA-U19 XI

Ethan-John Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden (c), Kaden Solomons (wk), Andile Simelane, Michael Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka.

IRE-U19 XI

Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox (wk), Tim Tector (c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad.

Match Details

Match: SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 U19 World Cup 2022, Match 20.

Date and Time: 21st January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when hitting their shots. Anything above 240 runs could be a par score.

Today's SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joshua Cox: He is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 139 runs, including a century, in two games in the tournament. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

George Van Heerden: Heerden is a very talented batter, and in this must-win game, a big score from him is expected. He has scored 36 runs in his last two games, so he's due a big one. Heerden could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Dewald Brevis: Brevis is a top all-rounder for his side, and could provide valuable points with both bat and ball. He is also decent with his leg-break spin, making him a must-have in your SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Matthew Humphreys: Humphreys is a top-quality bowling all-rounder, despite his underwhelming batting exploits. He has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 4.7 in two games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Liam Alder (SA-U19) - 155 points.

Muzamil Sherzad (IRE-U19) - 173 points.

Michael Copeland (SA-U19) - 83 points.

Key stats for SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Boast - 10 runs and four wickets in his last two games; Bowling Average: 15.5.

Nathan McGuire – 26 runs and two wickets in his last two games; Batting average: 13.00.

Aphiwe Mnyanda - 17 runs and four wickets in his last two games; Bowling average: 13.25.

SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joshua Cox, Tim Tector, Valentine Kitime, George Van Heerden, Nathan McGuire, Liam Doherty, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Matthew Humphreys, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder.

Captain: Dewald Brevis. Vice-captain: Nathan McGuire.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joshua Cox, Tim Tector, Jack Dickson, George Van Heerden, Nathan McGuire, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Matthew Humphreys, Muzamil Sherzad, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dewald Brevis. Vice-captain: Matthew Boast.

Edited by Bhargav