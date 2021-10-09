SA-U19 vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 21

South Africa Under-19 (SA-U19) will take on North West Dragons (NWD) in the 21st match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

South Africa Under-19 failed to win their first CSA T20 Cup match of the season and will be looking for ways to bounce back against North West Dragons, who are also winless after the first round of fixtures in Pool C. Both teams would like to get off the mark in the CSA T20 Cup today.

SA-U19 vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-U19 XI

Jade Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, George Van Heerden (C), Valintine Kitime, Kaden Solomon (WK), Joshua Stephenson, Liam Alder, Asakhe Tsaka

NWD XI

Wesley Marshall, Eben Botha, Shaylen Pillay, Senuran Muthusamy (C), Heinrich Pieterse, Jason Oakes (WK), Lesego Senokwane, Eldred Hawken, Lwandiswa Zuma, Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka

Match Details

SA-U19 vs NWD, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 21

Date and Time: 9th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The surface at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein is expected to be a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the pacers might find the conditions swing-friendly early on. The spinners are also expected to come into the game in the middle overs.

Today’s SA U19 vs NWD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Solomons is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 30 runs in the first CSA T20 Cup game and will be looking for a bigger contribution today.

Batter

D Brevis is among the best batters in the CSA T20 Cup. He scored 46 runs in the previous match, with his knock including two boundaries and four sixes.

All-rounders

S Muthusamy is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your SA-U19 vs NWD Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 10 runs and picked up a wicket in the first CSA T20 Cup game.

Bowler

A Simlane, who is his side's premier bowler, is expected to be among the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA U19 vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

D Brevis (SAU19) – 82 points

E Botha (NWD) – 65 points

K Solomons (SAU19) – 49 points

S Muthusamy (NWD) – 39 points

A Tsaka (SAU19) – 37 points

Important stats for SA U19 vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

D Brevis: 46 runs

E Botha: 41 runs

S Muthusamy: 10 runs and 1 wicket

K Solomons: 30 runs

SA-U19 vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

SA U19 vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Solomons, D Brevis, E Botha, J Smith, W Marshall, S Muthusamy, L Alder, A Tsaka, A Simelane, L Zuma, E Hawken

Captain: S Muthusamy. Vice-captain: D Brevis

SA U19 vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Solomons, J Oakes, D Brevis, E Botha, J Smith, W Marshall, S Muthusamy, L Alder, A Simelane, L Zuma, E Hawken

Captain: E Botha. Vice-captain: L Alder

Edited by Samya Majumdar