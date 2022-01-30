SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final

Australia U19 will take on Sri Lanka U19 in the 5th place playoff semi-final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

South Africa U19 finished second in Group B. Despite the defeat to India U19, they won their matches against Uganda and Ireland by comprehensive margins. South Africa U19 suffered another loss against England in the quarter-finals. With the exception of Dewald Brevis, none of the other batters managed to leave a mark.

Sri Lanka U19, meanwhile, had an unbeaten group stage campaign, winning three games on the trot. They defeated Scotland, Australia and West Indies comfortably but ended up suffering a heartbreak by just four runs in the quarter-finals against Afghanistan.

SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-U19 XI

Valintine Kitime, Ethan John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, Gerhardus Maree (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Michael Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Asakhe Tshaka

SL-U19 XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel, Sakuna Liyanage, Anjala Bandara (wk), Dunith Wellalage (c), Ranuda Somarathne, Raveen de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Treveen Mathew, Vinuja Ranpul

Match Details

SA-U19 vs SL-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021/22, Match 9

Date and Time: 17th January, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly and they are likely to find assistance throughout the course of the match. There is something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Bandara is a valuable wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has played a few good knocks over the last three matches.

Batters

G van Heerden has played responsibly and has been a strong force for South Africa in the top order. He has scored 190 runs so far.

All-rounders

Dewald Brevis has been one of South Africa's most consistent players and has been a standout cricketer in the competition, earning comparisons with AB De Villiers. Brevis has smacked 362 runs and has also picked up six wickets thus far. He should be the undoubted captaincy choice for your SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Side.

D Wellalage is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has amassed 111 runs and has also scalped 16 wickets so far.

Bowlers

M Boast has bowled well and has picked up wickets at regular intervals. He is expected to lead the bowling unit for his team once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Brevis (SA-U19) – 661 points

D Wellalage (SL-U19) – 642 points

M Boast (SA-U19) – 283 points

L Alder (SA-U19) – 266 points

G van Heerden (SA-U19) – 237 points

Important stats for SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

D Brevis: 362 runs and 6 wickets

D Wellalage: 111 runs and 16 wickets

G van Heerden: 190 runs

S Daniel: 49 runs and 2 wickets

SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bandara, G van Heerden, S Rajapaksa, R Somarathne, E Cunningham, D Brevis, D Wellalage, S Daniel, M Boast, L Alder, T Matthews

Captain: D Brevis, Vice-Captain: D Wellalage

SA-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bandara, G van Heerden, R Somarathne, E Cunningham, D Brevis, D Wellalage, S Daniel, M Boast, L Alder, T Matthews, V Ranpul

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: G van Heerden, Vice-Captain: M Boast

Edited by Diptanil Roy