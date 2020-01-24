SA-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 25th, 2020

After their shock loss in the opening fixture against Afghanistan U-19, hosts South Africa U-19 came back strong and displayed their skills with a comprehensive 150-run win against Canada U-19. They will be looking to clinch the two points from this match and make their way into the quarterfinals.

They will be up against UAE U-19, who were disappointing in their last game against the Afghan U-19 side after a fantastic display against the Canada U19 in the first game, where they chased down a target of 231 with eight wickets in hand and 12 overs to spare. They will be looking to take inspiration from that win to do well against a tougher opponent in South Africa U-19.

UAE U-19 can spring a surprise on their day as they showed by defeating New Zealand U-19 in the warm-up fixtures but South Africa are firm favourites in this contest and can be expected to clinch an easy win in this ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 encounter.

SA U-19 vs UAE U-19 teams

South Africa U-19s

Bryce Parsons (C), Khanya Cotani, Luke Beaufort (WK), Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren

United Arab Emirates U-19s

Aryan Lakra (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Figy John, Karthik Palaniappan, Ansh Tandon, Osama Hassan, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Chathiyan Dashan, Wasi Shah, Akasha Tahir, Rishab Mukherjee, Ali Naseer

Playing 11 Updates

South Africa U-19s

Tyrese Karelse is likely to retain his place in the playing XI after he scored an unbeaten 60 in the last game. Mondile Khumalo has been disappointing so far in the tournament and can make way for Gerald Coetzee.

Possible XI: Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Bryce Parsons (c), Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Khanya Cotani (wk), Tiaan van Vuuren , Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete, Merrick Brett.

United Arab Emirates U-19s

Despite their poor outing in the last game, UAE U-19 are highly likely to stick to the same XI that they fielded against both Canada U-19 and Afghanistan U-19.

Possible XI: Aryan Lakra (c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Farazuddin, Figy John, Karthik Palaniappan, Ansh Tandon, Osama Hassan, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Sanchit Sharma, Kai Smith, Chathiyan Dashan.

Match details

South Africa U-19 vs United Arab Emirates U-19, Match 23

25th January 2020, 1;30 PM IST

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch report

This is the same pitch where India U-19 have played all their games this tournament and this is a wicket that has produced a lot of success in for the spinners. The dry nature of the wicket will continue to ensure spinners play a huge role in the outcome of the game.

SA U-19 vs UAE U-19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keepers: Wicket-keepers from both sides have not been very consistent therefore there is not much to choose from. Luke Beaufort can be preferred over Tiaan van Vuuren considering that he bats at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Jonathan Bird scored a fifty in the last game against Canada U19 and can be a good option for your side. Tyrese Karelse can also add value into your side. Jack Lees is marked as a batsman in the game but he did pick up two wickets in the last game and can prove to be a smart option.

UAE U-19 star Jonathan Figy John, the first centurion of the U19 Cricket World Cup can be a great pick as a batsman.

All-rounders: The captains of both the sides Bryce Parsons and Aryan Lakhra are straight forward choices into your side as they have been amongst the runs this tournament and have picked up some important wickets as well. Bryce Parsons is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 161 runs in 2 games.

Tiaan van Vuuren has shown glimpses of good hitting and has three wickets to his name in the tournament and can be a good differential.

Bowlers: Achille Cloete can get some early movement in the initial overs and can be expected to make some early inroads with the new ball. Gerald Coetzee is expected to come back into the playing XI, and his experience in this competition could come in handy on the Bloemfontein wicket.

The pitch has assisted the spinners in the previous games of the tournament. UAE's Karthik Palaniappan can definitely cause some problems against the South African middle order with his crafty leg-spin.

Captain: Bryce Parsons is the popular choice for captaincy as he has been in terrific form with the bat and can also chip in with wickets that adds so much value to your side. Jonathan Bird can also be a good choice for the multiplier as he bats on top of the order.

IND-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Team prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Figy John, Bryce Parsons, Aryan Lakhra, Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Karthik Palaniappan, Sanchit Sharma.

Captain: Bryce Parsons Vice-Captain: Jonathan Bird

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Luke Beaufort, Vriitya Aravind, Jonathan Bird, Jack Lees, Figy John, Bryce Parsons, Aryan Lakhra, Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Karthik Palaniappan, Gerald Coetzee

Captain: Jonathan Bird Vice-Captain: Aryan Lakhra