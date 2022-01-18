SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under 19 World Cup 2022, Match 12

In the 12th game of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, South Africa will take on Uganda at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium on Tuesday in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

South Africa were completely outplayed by India in their first match, losing by 45 runs. Meanwhile, Uganda also lost their first match by 39 runs to Ireland. However, South Africa are one of the serious contenders for the title, especially with the likes of Dewald Brevis, Valintine Kitime and GJ Maree in their top order.

SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

SA-U19 XI

Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Gerhard Maree (wk), George van Heerden (c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Kaden Solomons, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

UGA-U19 XI

Ronald Lutaaya, Ronald Opio, Brian Asaba Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi (C), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Matthew Musinguzi, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi.

Match Details

Match: SA-U19 vs UGA-U19, U19 World Cup 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: 18th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Queen's Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen's Park Oval is a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. At the start of the innings, the ball may do a bit, so batters will have to bide their time before hitting their shots. Anything above 260 could be a par score.

Today's SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gerhard Maree: He is a powerful batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. His run-scoring prowess makes him a good pick in your SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 team.

Batters

George van Heerden: Heerden has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the young Proteas. He has scored 168 runs at a strike rate of 62.51 in his last seven games. That makes him a must-have in your SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Pascal Murungi: Murungi is a top all-rounder. In his previous game, he took two wickets and scored 63 at a strike rate of 76.83. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Aphiwe Mnyanda: He bowled exceptionally in his last game, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.8. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy side.

Three best players to pick in SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Juma Miyagi (UGA-U19) - 117 points.

Liam Alder (SA-U19) – 58 points.

Matthew Musinguzi (UGA-U19) – 69 points.

Key stats for SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Dewald Brevis - 89 runs and 12 wickets in four YODI 2021 games; Bowling Average: 8.00.

Joseph Baguma - 67 runs and 14 wickets in his last six games; Bowling Average: 17.00.

Matthew Boast - 14 wickets and 72 runs in his last ten games; Bowling Average: 19.40.

SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gerhard Maree, Ethan Cunningham, George van Heerden, Isaac Ategeka, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Liam Alder, Juma Miyagi.

Captain: Dewald Brevis. Vice-captain: Pascal Murungi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gerhard Maree, Ethan Cunningham, George van Heerden, Isaac Ategeka, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Andile Simelane, Liam Alder, Juma Miyagi.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Pascal Murungi. Vice-captain: George van Heerden.

Edited by Bhargav