SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 15th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second game on Saturday sees the bottom placed teams in the league team play each other in Cardiff as South Africa look to keep their World Cup aspirations afloat against minnows Afghanistan. South Africa's World Cup has been far from ideal with Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn suffering injuries while the form of Hashim Amla has been detrimental to their fortunes.

With only one point to show for, it is do-or-die for the Proteas against Afghanistan, who have shown glimpses of brilliance in their losses. Rashid Khan's participation is also up in the air adding more problems to the Afghan camp which is already surrounded by the controversy regarding Mohammad Shahzad's exclusion from the World Cup squad. While the weather in Cardiff doesn't look promising, South Africa will be hopeful of at least shortened game with time running out for Faf and his men. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis(C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Afghanistan:

Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Playing XI Updates:

South Africa:

Lungi Ngidi is set to be fit for this game and should slot into the side at the expense of Beuran Hendricks while Hashim Amla could get another go at the top of the order as he seeks to get some runs under his belt.

The onus will be on in-form duo Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to propel South Africa to a formidable score against a decent Afghanistan bowling unit. Given the spin threat the opposition presents, Rassie van der Dussen would also have a major role to play while Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris' presence in the lower order provides South Africa firepower towards the end, making them clear favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Amla, de Kock(WK), Markram, du Plessis (C), Dussen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Tahir, Rabada and Ngidi

Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan is expected to feature in this game inspite of walking off with a concussion in the previous game against New Zealand. No changes are on the cards for Afghanistan although better performances are in order from the likes of Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib with the bat.

Their batting unit hasn't fired in unison so far with only Najibullah Zadran looking comfortable against the shorter ball. Their pacers have also done well in patches without any reward with the likes of Rashid and Hassan struggling to pick wickets in regular intervals. Nabi's all-round abilities are crucial to their fortunes with the all-rounder already picking a couple of wickets against Sri Lanka while Hazratullah Zazai's quickfire starts against Rabada and Ngidi could rattle the opposition and set the tone for the rest of the game.

Possible XI: Noor Ali, Hazratullah, Rahmat, Shahidi, Nabi, Naib(C), Najibullah, Ikram(WK), Rashid, Aftab and Hamid.

Match Details:

South Africa vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 21

15th June 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report:

A flat track beckons both the sides with England scoring in excess of 350 runs in the previous game in Cardiff. Pacers did get the ball to talk with the new ball and should be no different on Saturday if we do get a game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is the ideal wicket-keeping option to have in Saturday's game given the southpaw is due for a big one this World Cup. He has been in brilliant form since IPL 2019 and has already scored a fifty in this tournament to show for. Given Ali Khil's inexperience, de Kock is the best possible option.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram are very good options to have in the side given their previous exploits in English conditions while one of Rahmat Shah or Hazratullah Zazai should prove to be a decent option as well. Rassie van der Dussen has provided South Africa with some stability in the middle order and should score some runs if provided with enough overs.

Allrounders: Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi's all-round abilities are pivotal to Afghanistan's fortunes as they look to get one over the mighty Proteas. Along with them, Andile Phehlukwayo should prove to be a brilliant option with the Dolphins all-rounder's variations already accounting for a couple of wickets in this World Cup.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are must haves in the fantasy side given their extraordinary talents with the ball. Both of them should pick a couple of wickets against a relatively weak Afghan batting unit while one of Aftab Alam or Hamid Hassan should suffice as the final option.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada are the ideal options for captaincy with both of them expected to play a major role in what could be a shortened game. If the match were to be cut short, David Miller is also a decent option to ponder upon against Afghanistan.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Aftab Alam. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rahmat Shah, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Kagiso Rabada, Vice-Captain: David Miller

