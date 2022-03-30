SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st Test match - March 31st, 2022

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the final game of a two-match Test series on Thursday, March 31, at Kingsmead in Durban.

Earlier in March, Bangladesh beat South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series. Before that, the Tigers were yet to win an ODI in the African nation. The Proteas, led by Dean Elgar, will now look to make amends in the red ball format.

However, the hosts won’t be having the services of quite a few players, who are are away in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Earlier this year, Bangladesh beat New Zealand in an overseas Test, so they will fancy their chances of replicating that.

Ahead of the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Thursday, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Keegan Petersen (SA)

South Africa vs India - First Test

Keegan Petersen doesn’t have a lot of experience in Test cricket but has given a decent account of himself recently. He was the leading run-scorer in the three-match Test series against Virat Kohli’s India.

The batter scored 276 runs from three games at an average of 46, with three half-centuries. He got a top score of 82 at Newlands in Cape Town.

#2 Dean Elgar (SA)

New Zealand vs South Africa - 2nd Test: Day 3

Dean Elgar will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders when the red ball games begin. In 74 Tests, the left-hander averages 38.96, with 13 centuries and 19 fifties. He is 373 runs away from 5000 runs in Test cricket.

Elgar was the second-highest run scorer in the Tests against India. In three games, the SA captain scored 235 runs at an average of 47, with a top score of 96*.

#1 Liton Das (BAN)

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 1st Test: Day 3

Liton Das has been going through a purple patch in international cricket recently. In his last five Tests, the right-hander has scored 515 runs at an average of 64.37, with two centuries. In January, he scored 196 runs in the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The Dinajpur-born also notched up 102 runs in Bangladesh’s second innings of the Christchurch Test, but his knock went in vain. Das scored 113 runs in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Dean Elgar score a century? Yes No 0 votes so far