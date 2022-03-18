SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

South Africa and Bangladesh will look to continue their recent form in the ODI format with another strong performance in the series. The Proteas will head into the contest with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada in their ranks. However, Bangladesh also have a strong squad to fall back on, with a lot relying on Shakib Al Hasan with both the bat and ball. All in all, an intriguing game beckons, with both teams looking to land the first blow in this much-awaited series.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen/Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Tabriaz Shamsi

Match Details

SA vs BAN, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at SuperSport Park with the batters expected to rule the roost. The pacers should get some extra bounce and swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The spinners might not get much turn off the surface, with variations in pace being the key. Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side's fortunes, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights upon winning the toss.

Today’s SA vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das was Bangladesh's best batter against Afghanistan in the previous series, coming up with handy knocks at the top of the order. Liton is competent against both pace and spin. And given his recent form, he is a good addition to your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen is one of the best batters on the South African circuit and averages in excess of 60 in ODI cricket. Like Liton, Rassie van der Dussen also had a brilliant series against India earlier in the year and should make for a good pick in this game.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: While Shakib Al Hasan is available for this game, Mehidy Hasan's recent form and ability holds him in high regard. The Bangladesh all-rounder has improved his batting ability over the last few seasons, with his off-spin being key in the middle overs. With the conditions likely to suit him as well, Mehidy is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi, who is now South Africa's lead spinner, has done well since taking up the role from Imran Tahir. Shamsi's variations and Bangladesh's recent woes against leg-spin could be crucial in this game, making him a must-have in your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das (BAN)

Keshav Maharaj (SA)

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Important stats for SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das - 1558 runs in 50 ODI matches, Average: 32.46

Mustafizur Rahman - 131 wickets in 71 ODI matches, Average: 22.99

Tabraiz Shamsi - 44 wickets in 33 ODI matches, Average: 33.43

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Liton Das, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Mushfiqur Rahim, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Aiden Markram, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Shoriful Islam

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar