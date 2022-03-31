SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to start at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

After an entertaining ODI series, Bangladesh and South Africa will now turn their focus to the longest format. The hosts come into the series as the clear favorites following their recent exploits against India and New Zealand. However, Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in Tests too. They had a historic series in New Zealand and will bank on the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan to deliver yet again. With both teams keen to start the series with a win, a cracking game beckons in Durban.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam.

SA XI

Sarel Erwee, Dean Elgar (c), Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla.

Match Details

SA vs BAN, 1st Test

Date and Time: 31st March 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Durban with the pacers likely to rule the roost. There should be enough swing and bounce available off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. Although there won't be much help on offer for the spinners, there will be value in variations in pace and length. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions up front.

Today’s SA vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das was in good touch in the ODI series with his ability to take on the pacers being the key. Although Liton is likely to bat in the lower-middle order, his knack for coming up with useful contributions over the last few months holds him in good stead. While Verreynne is a fine option himself, Liton should get the nod.

Batter

Keegan Petersen: Keegan Petersen is back in Test colors after missing South Africa's tour of New Zealand with an injury. Petersen showed composure and grit versus the Indians, impressing against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Given his recent form, Petersen is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: Mehidy Hasan was another Bangladeshi player who impressed in the ODI series with both the bat and ball. The all-rounder has improved in leaps and bounds over the last few months with his exploits during Bangladesh's historic tour of New Zealand backing his potential. Although Shakib Al Hasan is bound to be a more popular choice, Mehidy could also provide value to your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Duanne Olivier: Duanne Olivier has had a steady start to his second innings with the South African set-up. The lanky pacer, who played for Yorkshire in County Cricket last season, is known for his use of the short ball and can also swing the new ball at a good pace. With conditions bound to help him, Olivier is a must-have in your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mominul Haque (BAN)

Duanne Olivier (SA)

Dean Elgar (SA)

Important stats for SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar - 4637 runs in 74 Tests matches, Average: 38.64

Taskin Ahmed - 23 wickets in 10 Test matches, Average: 56.74

Duanne Olivier - 56 wickets in 13 Test matches, Average: 21.77

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Keegan Petersen, Shakib Al Hasan, Wiaan Mulder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Lutho Sipamla, Dianne Olivier and Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Dean Elgar, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Keegan Petersen, Shakib Al Hasan, Wiaan Mulder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Lutho Sipamla, Dianne Olivier and Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Duanne Olivier. Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Edited by Samya Majumdar