SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to start at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Despite a strong start in the first Test, Bangladesh couldn't get over the line against a depleted South African side. The likes of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer impressed for the hosts, who will be keen to complete a series win. Bangladesh, however, will welcome back Tamim Iqbal to the top of the order, which should tilt the odds slightly in their favor. But with both teams looking fairly evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Port Elizabeth.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed.

SA XI

Sarel Erwee, Dean Elgar (c), Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer and Lizaad Williams.

Match Details

SA vs BAN, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 8th April 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park should aid both the pacers and spinners during the Test match. There should be some movement and extra bounce on offer for the pacers early on, keeping the batters at bay. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s SA vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Although Liton Das showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, he is due for a big performance in the longest format. Liton is a good player of pace, impressing in the ODI series as well. While Verreynne is a fine option as well, Liton should be a good addition to your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Keegan Petersen: Keegan Petersen, like Liton Das, did well in the previous Test, but failed to convert his starts into big scores. Petersen has given a good account of himself in his short career so far. With the conditions also suiting him, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan has impressed as Bangladesh's leading all-rounder, coming up with handy performances with both the bat and ball. Mehidy has some experience to fall back on and given his recent form, he is a must-have in your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Simon Harmer: Simon Harmer had a wonderful return to international cricket, picking up a few wickets in both innings. He also has a heap of County experience to fall back on. With the off-spinner capable of holding his own with the bat too, he is a fine addition to your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mominul Haque (BAN)

Simon Harmer (SA)

Dean Elgar (SA)

Important stats for SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar - 4768 runs in 75 Test matches, Average: 39.08

Mahmudul Hasan Joy - 225 runs in 3 Test matches, Average: 45.00

Keshav Maharaj - 0/64 and 7/32 in the previous Test vs Bangladesh

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Dean Elgar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Keegan Petersen, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Mehidy Hasan, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Ebadot Hossain

Captain: Dean Elgar. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Dean Elgar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Temba Bavuma, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Mehidy Hasan, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier and Khaled Ahmed.

Captain: Dean Elgar. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar