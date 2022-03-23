SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

After two pulsating ODIs, it comes down to the third and final match as South Africa and Bangladesh eye a crucial series win. While the Proteas are yet to hit top gear, Bangladesh have been impressive with both the bat and ball. But with Shakib Al Hasan not playing, the visitors will have to step up and deliver against the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Kagiso Rabada. Although South Africa will start as the favorites, Bangladesh will take confidence from their win in the first game at the same venue. All in all, a cracking match beckons with both teams eager to clinch the series.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Tabriaz Shamsi

Match Details

SA vs BAN, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 23rd March 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with the pacers likely to get some help early on. The ball should skid on nicely to the bat, enticing the batters to go on the charge from ball one. There could be some spin on offer for the spinners, but there is not much room for error. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SA vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Although Liton Das has been in decent form in the series, he is due for a big one. The Bangladesh opener is a good player of both pace and spin. And given his recent form, he should be a decent addition to your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team alongside Quinton de Kock.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen has been South Africa's go-to man with the bat despite batting a spot lower. The experienced middle-order batter has been in pristine form and is likely to take up the sixth-bowler role, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mehidy Hasan: With Shakib Al Hasan unavailable for the final ODI, the onus falls on Mehidy Hasan to deliver with both the bat and ball. Mehidy has been sensational with the ball, picking up five wickets so far. He is a decent batter as well and should be in your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi, who returned to the South African line-up in the previous game, had figures of 1/26 from his 10 overs. Given Bangladesh's weakness against spin and the visitors' right-hander-heavy batting unit, Shamsi could pick up a wicket or two in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das (BAN)

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Rassie van der Dussen (SA)

Important stats for SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das - 1623 runs in 52 ODI matches, Average: 32.46

Taskin Ahmed - 62 wickets in 47 ODI matches, Average: 32.50

Tabraiz Shamsi - 45 wickets in 34 ODI matches, Average: 33.27

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Liton Das, Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Kagiso Rabada and Tabriaz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi and Tabriaz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim.

Edited by Samya Majumdar