SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 2nd, 2019

After a thumping loss to hosts England in the tournament opener, South Africa look to kickstart their campaign against Bangladesh, who come into this clash high on confidence and almost a month long preparation in the UK. Although South Africa enter this game as the clear favourites, Bangladesh aren't the ones to be underestimated with the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim already overseeing a historic win against the Proteas in the 2007 edition in the Carribean Islands.

A number of SA personnel changes were under scrutiny after the first match and would be expected to sort them out as soon as possible with India awaiting them in the next encounter. For Bangladesh, this World Cup represents hope and an opportunity to prove their worth amongst the best teams in the world. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Bangladesh:

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

Playing XI Updates:

South Africa:

Hashim Amla did walk off the field after being struck on the helmet by a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer. He should be deemed fit to open alongside the in-form Quinton de Kock while Aiden Markram's position is still being highly debated. Although Faf du Plessis' best position is number three, he had to move down to accommodate Markram, who wasn't able to get going up front. Bringing in David Miller instead of him could shore up their middle order and also give them enough firepower in the death overs. Dwaine Pretorius wasn't able to justify his inclusion as well and could be replaced by Chris Morris.

Possible XI: Amla, de Kock(WK), du Plessis(C), Dussen, Markram/Miller, Duminy, Phehlukwayo, Morris/Pretorius, Rabada, Tahir and Ngidi.

Bangladesh:

The onus will be on the trio of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan if they are to make it big in this tournament. All three of them have good records in England and will be well complemented by Soumya Sarkar and Mustafizur Rahman. In Mashrafe Mortaza, they have an inspirational leader who has already had success with the national team with a semi-final finish in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. Mohammad Mithun and Liton Das vie for a single place in the side while Mohammad Saifuddin is still under the radar with Rubel Hossain waiting on the wings.

Possible XI: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim(WK), Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir/Mosaddek, Mortaza(C), Mehidy, Saifuddin/Rubel and Mustafizur

Match Details:

South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 5

2nd June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report:

The first game played here saw a lot of off-pace deliveries being utilized with overcast conditions also favouring swing bowling upfront. The pitch looks good with some turn also on offer enabling players to get themselves in before launching a serious attack. 300 should be par on this surface on Sunday with England's 311 proving to be enough in the previous game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Quinton de Kock and Mushfiqur Rahim are great assets to their team and should score some runs for the cause. Given his recent form since IPL 2019, de Kock is one of the early favourites to score the most runs this tournament and would be hopeful of doing the same on Sunday.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis wasn't able to make an impact against the English and would be eager to come good against Bangladesh. The in-form Soumya Sarkar is also a handy option to have while the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Hashim Amla are also worth-while options if picked in the fantasy side.

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan is one of the most distinguished allrounders in cricket history and is surely Bangladesh's best bet against the Proteas. He is a must have in the side along with Andile Phehlukwayo, who was decent with the ball against the English in the first game of this year's World Cup.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Mustafizur Rahman are the spearheads of their respective attacks and are bound to pick a wicket or two with their accuracy and knack for slower deliveries. Along with Imran Tahir, both of them are also must have selections while one of Mehidy Hasan Miraz or Mashrafe Mortaza should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis are great options for captaincy given their form and experience although Shakib Al Hasan's skill-set and record in England makes him an enticing option to double your points in what is a crucial game for both teams.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman. Captain: Shakib Al Hasan