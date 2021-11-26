SA vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - November 26th, 2021

South Africa and the Netherlands will clash against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series at SuperSport Park, Centurion on November 26, Friday.

South Africa are coming into this series after a decent showing in the T20 World Cup 2021. Though they were brilliant in the group stage, they failed to aggregate enough net run-rate to qualify for the semifinals.

However, South Africa will be looking to keep the elimination aside and aim for a series win over a relatively weak Netherlands side in the ODI series. Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in Temba Bavuma’s absence. A lot of star players have been rested for the series. South Africa’s last ODI series win came back in the 2019/20 season against Australia.

A few players who played for South Africa will represent the Netherlands side in this series and it would be interesting to see how they fare against the Proteas. The Netherlands' last ODI series win was against Ireland in 2021 and they would be keen to fire all cylinders and give their best.

The Netherlands have made rapid strides in this particular format of late and this series would help them to correct all their mistakes. The series would be more meaningful since it is listed out in the Cricket World Cup Super League.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs NED contest.

#3 Colin Ackermann

Leicestershire v Middlesex - LV= Insurance County Championship

South African-born all-rounder Colin Ackermann will represent the Netherlands in this ODI series. Interestingly, Colin is yet to make his ODI debut and this series against South Africa will be his first-ever match in this format.

He has a decent batting average of 37 in List A cricket with 2260 runs in 76 innings. His strike rate of 80 would also be helpful for his team in building some decent totals. Moreover, he has picked up 42 wickets in 57 List A innings.

#2 Janneman Malan

Sri Lanka v South Africa - One Day International

Janneman Malan has been exceptional in the limited chances he has had so far in the white-ball format. The explosive opening has so far scored 645 runs in ODI cricket with the highest score of 177*.

He averages 92.14 and strikes at 92.53. He has a total of three centuries in just nine innings with two fifties. He has been in brilliant form and would be keen to improve his numbers in this ODI series.

#1 Reeza Hendricks

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

South African top-order batter Reeza Hendricks has been in good form of late. However, he was a bit inconsistent in some of the games in this format earlier. His highest score of 102 will make him one of the standout performers from the host's team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He is a bit new to this format with just 23 innings of experience and would be keen to add some valuable runs in this series. Moreover, he is expected to roll his arm if the surface assists his bowling in the middle overs.

Edited by Diptanil Roy