SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between South Africa (SA) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The South Africans are back in action as they host the Netherlands in an ODI series. They have rested some of their key players, with the onus falling upon the likes of Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan. As for the Dutch, they boast a well-balanced team who can give any team a run for their money in this format, making for an intriguing contest at SuperSport Park.

SA vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickleton, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, David Miller, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (c), Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Clayton Floyd, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelar (c), Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten and Brandon Glover/Shane Snater

Match Details

SA vs NED, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 26th November 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

Traditionally, SuperSport Park has been a good batting track with help on offer for the pacers. Fast bowlers should ideally get some extra bounce and movement early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will look to bide their time in the middle and look to capitalize on starts. Wickets in hand will be key at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s SA vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards is one of the Netherlands' best batters given his experience and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking. In addition to his obvious batting ability, Edwards should also add value with his wicketkeeping skills, making him a handy addition to your SA vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Janneman Malan: Janneman Malan was unlucky to miss out on a T20 World Cup spot, especially given his bright start to international cricket. Malan has been a consistent performer in the ODIs, scoring a couple of hundreds too. With home conditions also playing into his hands, Malan is a must-have in your SA vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Colin Ackermann: Colin Ackermann didn't have the best of outings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, especially with the bat. However, Ackermann has ample experience playing in the South African conditions, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this series.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has been one of the best bowlers in white-ball cricket over the last year or so, with the leggie even picking his first fifer in ODI cricket earlier in the year. His variations and experience should serve him well and earn him a few wickets in the process.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Janneman Malan (SA)

Dwaine Pretorius (SA)

Colin Ackermann (NED)

Important stats for SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Tabraiz Shamsi - 40 wickets in 30 ODI matches, Average: 34.05

Janneman Malan - 645 runs in 10 ODI matches, Average: 92.14

Max O'Dowd - 330 runs in 7 ODI matches, Average: 55.00

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

SA vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Reeza Hendricks, Max O'Dowd, Janneman Malan, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwaine Pretorius, Colin Ackermann, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi and Fred Klaassen

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Colin Ackermann

SA vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Max O'Dowd, Janneman Malan, Pieter Seelar, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwaine Pretorius, Colin Ackermann, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj and Fred Klaassen

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Pieter Seelar

Edited by Samya Majumdar