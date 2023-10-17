SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa (SA) squaring off against Netherlands (NED) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The things shouldn't be that easy for South Africa as fans expect. Netherlands played exceptionally in the qualifiers and may be a headache for the Proteas team just like how Afganistan played against England.

South Africa have already won two matches and all the players are currently in their best form. Netherlands will give it their all to win the match, but South Africa are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SA vs NED Match Details

The 15th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on October 17 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs NED, Match 15

Date and Time: 17th October 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Pitch Report

The pitch looks batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for pacers who can bowl cutters. The last match played here was between England and Bangladesh, where a total of 591 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

SA vs NED Form Guide

SA - W W

NED - L L

SA vs NED Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma ©, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

SA vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed two centuries in the last two matches and is expected to play well in today's match. H Klassen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Van Der Dussen

T Bavuma and R Van Der Dussen are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. V Singh played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Markram

B De Leede and A Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Jansen is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ngidi and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Maharaj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is currently in his prime form. In this form, ignoring him as captain may not be the best option. He has smashed centuries in both of the last two matches.

R Van Der Dussen

Since the pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, you can make R Van Der Dussen the captain of your team. He has already smashed 134 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs NED, Match 15

K Rabada

A Markram

R Van Der Dussen

Q De Kock

B De Leede

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick a good number of all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock

Batters: T Bavuma, R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen, C Ackermann, B De Leede

Bowlers: K Maharaj, L Ngidi, P Van Meekeren, K Rabada

South Africa vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, H Klassen

Batters: R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: A Markram, C Ackermann, B De Leede

Bowlers: K Maharaj, L Ngidi, R Klein, K Rabada, T Shamsi